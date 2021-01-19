Chowchilla Barn Burner to invade Delta Speedway for Stockton Challenge

Officials from the Chowchilla Barn Burner have announced a partnership with Delta Speedway in Stockton, Calif. for a four-race kart and Outlaw Kart series, Sunday afternoons beginning on January 31. Other series races on the 1/7th mile oval at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds are scheduled for February 14, February 28, and March 7. Events will be limited to competitors only with seven divisions competing including Beginner Box, Box Stock, Pure Stocks, Clones, 250 Outlaw Karts, 500 Outlaw Karts, and Sportsman.

Delta Speedway has gained a reputation as one of the top Micro Sprint facilities in the nation with racing on Saturday nights from March through October. Outlaw Karts have appeared at the speedway on several occasions including most recently in 2018. 2020 Cycleland Speedway champion Landon Brooks picked up the 500cc Outlaw Kart win on that day, topping a 32-car turnout.

Chowchilla Barn Burner has been silent this winter due to the Coronavirus Pandemic and will take its show on the road to Delta Speedway. The combination of a strong competitor base, a great facility, and a schedule that complements the other kart offerings in California is expected to be a success. Races will be held as afternoon shows with karts on the track no later than noon.

For more information, visit Chowchilla Barn Burner on Facebook. Pit gates will open at 9:00am with drivers meeting at 11:30am. Driver and kart will cost $60 with all other pit passes $20. For questions, contact Evan Sanders at: (559) 577-3804

Delta Speedway PR