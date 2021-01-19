Lake View Motor Speedway Added to Xtreme DIRTcar Schedule, Cherokee Rescheduled

The Drydene Xtreme DIRTcar Series schedule is being taken to a new extreme in February with Lake View Motor Speedway and Cherokee Speedway highlighting new event dates en route to the championship finale.

The Drydene Xtreme DIRTcar Series, on Feb. 20, will make its debut at the 4/10-mile Lake View Motor Speedway, in Nichols, SC, for a $7,000-to-win show.





The new event will be followed by the Frostbite 40 at Cherokee Speedway – postponed from Jan. 9 – now taking place on Sunday, Feb. 21. It’s now the penultimate event of the season before a champion is crowned, Saturday, Feb. 27, at Modoc Raceway for the epic championship finale.



Defending Series champion Chris Madden is the current points leader, but recent first-time World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model winner Kyle Strickler is only 17 points back, leading to an exciting championship battle in the final three events of the season.

Georgia’s Senoia Raceway was originally scheduled to host the Xtreme Series on Feb. 20, but a recent change in management created a cancelation of those plans.

Make plans to attend these action-packed events by joining us at the track or by watching from the comfort of your home with the annual Platinum FAST PASS subscription for $299/year or the monthly FAST PASS subscription for $39/month.

Drydene Xtreme DIRTcar Series PR

