Grandview Speedway releases busy 59th season schedule for 2021

It will be a busy racing season at Grandview Speedway. The 2021 schedule just released has more than 40 events set to take place starting with an Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Vintage Racing Series doubleheader on Saturday, March 20th. This will mark the 59th consecutive season of racing at the one-third-mile, banked clay track in Bechtelsville, PA.

The very popular Free-To-The-Public practice session, open to all divisions of competition, is set for Saturday, March 27th with a 12-Noon starting time.

On April 4th the 4th Annual Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker, a 50 lap race featuring Big and Small Block Modifieds will remember the late race track owner and promoter. The winner of this prestigious event goes home with at least $7,500. Sportsman stocks will also be featured.

The T.P. Trailers Modifieds and T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman will be featured each Saturday night, right on up to the Freedom 76, starting on April 10th.

On five Saturdays the 602 Sportsman will join the Modifieds and Sportsman making for a tripleheader show.

Again this season the Saturday night Modifieds and Sportsman will be part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts National Weekly Racing Series.

The first Thunder on the Hill Racing Series event, a Bob Miller/Rogers Family promotion, will be offered on Thursday, April 22nd and will feature the USAC National Sprint Tour and 358 Modifieds. The Thunder on the Hill Series will be seen on seven dates in 2021.

Craig Von Dohren, an 11-time track champion and winner of more than 100 features, will be in action on Saturday nights looking for his 12th title. Jeff Strunk, shooting for his 11th title, will be driving for new owner Zubi Racing and is expected to have young Dillon Steuer as his teammate. And rising star Danny Bouc will be a regular in Saturday night Modified action with the Norm Hansell #357. As the season opener gets closer more race team information is expected to be released.

A complete schedule of events for 2021 can be found at www.grandviewspeedway.com.

Season tickets covering all Saturday night events are available for $350. A check covering each pass being ordered can be sent to Grandview Speedway, 87 Wilt Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505. Enclosing a self-addressed postage paid envelope will speed delivery.

The track is located on Passmore Road in Bechtelsville, PA just off Rt. 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown. The track phone number for information is 610.754.7688.

GRANDVIEW SPEEDWAY 2021 SCHEDULE OF EVENTS (1/15/2021)

This schedule is subject to change without notice. For information on events, weather, etc. call 610-754-7688 or visit www.Grandview Speedway.com. A NASCAR license is required for all of those entering the pit area on a Saturday Night event.

Weekly Saturday night Modifieds and Sportsman are sponsored by T.P.Trailers and T.P.Truck Equipment.

Saturday, March 20 Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Vintage Racing Series 1 PM (Rain Date Sunday, March 21 -1 PM)

Saturday, March 27 FREE to the Public Open Practice All Divisions, 12 Noon

Saturday, April 3 4th Annual Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker - 50 laps for Big & Small Block Modifieds, $7,500 to win, plus Sportsman 7 PM

Saturday, April 10 Modifieds, Sportsman 7 PM

Sunday, April 11 Outlaw Racing Series Enduro & Outlaw Vintage Racing Series 1 PM

Saturday, April 17 Modifieds, Sportsman, 602 Sportsman 7PM

Thursday, April 22 Thunder on the Hill Racing Series-USAC National Sprint Tour and 358 Modifieds* 7:30 PM

Saturday, April 24 Modifieds, Sportsman, Outlaw Vintage Racing Series 7 PM

Saturday, May 1 Modifieds, Sportsman 7:30 PM

Friday, May 7 Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, & Outlaw Vintage Racing Series 7PM

Saturday, May 8 Modifieds, Sportsman, 602 Sportsman 7:30 PM

Saturday, May 15 Modifieds, Sportsman & East Coast USAC Sprints 7:30 PM

Saturday, May 22 Modifieds, Sportsman, Outlaw Vintage Racing Series 7:30 PM

Saturday, May 29 Modifieds, Sportsman 7:30 PM

Sunday, May 30 THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES - Triple 20’s Modifieds*, Sportsman & Outlaw Vintage Racing Series 7:30 PM

Saturday, June 5 Modifieds, Sportsman 7:30 PM

Friday, June 11 Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, & Outlaw Vintage Racing Series 7 PM

Saturday, June 12 Modifieds, Sportsman, 602 Sportsman 7:30 PM

Tuesday, June 15 THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES 7:30 PM

Jesse Hockett Classic USAC National Sprint Tour & 358 Modifieds*

Saturday, June 19 Modifieds, Sportsman, Wingless Super Sportsman 7:30 PM

Saturday, June 26 Modified, Sportsman, Outlaw Vintage Racing Series 7:30PM

Tuesday, June 29 THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES 7:30 PM

$10,000 to Win Hodnett Cup PA 410 Sprint Speed Week & 358 Modifieds* 7:30 PM

Saturday, July 3 Modifieds & Sportsman Firecracker 40 7:30 PM

Friday, July 9 Outlaw Racing Series Enduro & Outlaw Vintage Racing Series 7PM

Saturday, July 10 Modifieds, Sportsman 7:30 PM

Saturday, July 17 Modifieds, Sportsman & URC Sprints 7:30 PM

Saturday, July 24 Modifieds, Sportsman & Outlaw Vintage Racing Series 7:30 PM

Saturday, July 31 Modifieds, Sportsman, 602 Sportsman 7:30 PM

Tuesday, August 3 THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES 7:30 PM - USAC National Midgets Ken Brenn Masters & 358 Modifieds* 7:30 PM

Friday, August 6 Outlaw Racing Series Enduro & Outlaw Vintage Racing Series 7PM

Saturday, Aug 7 Modifieds & Sportsman 7:30 PM

Saturday, August 14 Forrest Rogers Memorial for Modifieds 50 Laps & Sportsman 7:30 PM

Saturday, August 21 Modifieds, Sportsman, (Tentatively 602 Sportsman) 7:30 PM (Forrest Rogers Rain date)

Thursday, August 26 THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES 7:30 PM - Tony Stewart All Star Circuit of Champions 410 Sprints & 358 Modifieds* 7:30 PM

Saturday, August 28 Modifieds, Sportsman & Outlaw Vintage Racing Series 7:30 PM

Friday, September 3 Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, & Outlaw Vintage Racing Series 7 PM

Saturday, September 4 Modifieds, Sportsman & ARDC Midgets 7:30 PM

Saturday, September 11 Champions Night! Modifieds, Sportsman 7:30 PM

Friday, September 17 Sportsman 38 laps, (TBA), Modified Practice 7:30 PM

Saturday, September 18 51st Annual Freedom 76 Modified Classic 7 PM

Saturday, September 25 Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, & Outlaw Vintage Racing Series (Freedom 76 Rain date) 7PM

Saturday, October 16 THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES 6 PM MODS AT THE MADHOUSE Triple 20’s & Sportsman 6 PM

Sunday, October 17 Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, & Outlaw Vintage Racing Series 1 PM

Sunday, November 7 Fall Racer's Flea Market Starting at 7 AM

*indicates NASCAR points

Thunder on the Hill Racing Series is a Rogers Family/Bob Miller Promotion 32nd Anniversary Season!

Visit our web sites: www.grandviewspeedway.com and www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com

