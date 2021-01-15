Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Releases 2021 Schedule

April 2021 marks the start of the 64th Season of Asphalt Racing at the historic Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway (NFS). America’s Favorite Short Track is set to host over a dozen nights of racing from April through the end of October. Not only will fans experience the exciting Saturday night Nashville Local Racing programs on the quarter mile and five-eighths mile ovals, but a riveting lineup of nationally recognized tours and headline events shape the most compelling schedule in recent time.

One hundred seventeen years since the first auto race, held on dirt in 1904 at The Fairgrounds Nashville, the 64th Season of Asphalt Racing will officially begin with Opening Night on April 17, 2021. A full 8-in-1 program is scheduled featuring every Nashville Local Racing division: Pro Late Models, Super Trucks, Limited Late Models, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, Front Runners, Legends Cars and Bandoleros. The Opening Night finale is a 100 lap Pro Late Model feature on the five-eighths mile high banks. Two-Time NFS Late Model Track Champion, Cole Williams, claimed the win on Opening Night last season.

The first National Racing Event of the year takes place on Saturday, May 8th when the ARCA Menards Series East comes to town for the Music City 200. Christan Eckes, Zane Smith, Chad Finley, Grant Enfinger and David Green are among those who have collected a Nashville ARCA guitar in victory lane. Late Models will also be featured in the program with the North/South Super Late Model Challenge 100, a multi-sanctioned race with the ARCA/CRA Super Series, Southern Super Series and CARS Super Late Model Tour. The JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Pro Late Models will also have a 100-lap feature event, counting towards Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Track Championship and ‘JEGS Tour’ points.

Memorial Day Weekend features an inaugural visit from the Victory Custom Trailers CRA Junior Late Model Series on Saturday, May 29th. The youth-centered late model series will battle bumper-to-bumper on the tight quarter-mile oval. CRA Junior Late Models will be joined by the Baby Grand Series and an array of Nashville Local Racing quarter-mile divisions. The Pro Late Models (100 laps) and Super Trucks will also be in action on the five-eighths mile.

On Saturday, June 12th, NFS welcomes the Modifieds of Mayhem Tour for the first time since May 7, 2016. On that date it was 2016 Modifieds of Mayhem Champion Jeff Letson winning the 50 lap event. The High horsepower, ground pounding, open wheeled beasts will showcase a different style race car for the fans of Nashville. Historically, Nashville had been the site of a Modified North/South Shootout, pitting the best modified drivers from the south against the best of the “North”. The Midwest Modified Tour and the Mayhem Tour look forward to bringing that back in 2021. The Super Trucks and all six quarter-mile divisions will also be on hand.

The first double header weekend of the season unfolds on Friday and Saturday, July 16th and 17th for one of Nashville’s most anticipated new races. Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham’s new Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) crowns their inaugural season champion at NFS on Saturday night, in prime time. The Series’ entry list includes motorsports icons, Bill Elliott, Bobby Labonte, Helio Castroneves, Tony Kanaan, Paul Tracy, Willy T. Ribbs, Mark Webber and Tony Stewart. Complimenting the exciting night is the 9th Running of the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Masters of the Pros 150. Over 40 Pro Late Models entered this race a season ago. On Friday night, July 16th, the local racing stars of Nashville, Limited Late Models, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, Front Runners, Legends Cars and Bandoleros will race a special Friday evening quarter-mile program.

During the Music City Grand Prix Weekend, open wheel stars come to town with the King of the Wings Sprint Car Series – set to make their Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway debut on Saturday, August 7th. The Series, founded by former IndyCar Series driver, Davey Hamilton, brings the fastest cars to ever race wheel-to-wheel at the historic Fairgrounds oval with daring drivers reaching speeds in excess of 150 mph. Open wheel Midget cars and Pro Late Models are also on the card for this thrilling evening. All three classes competing will race heat races and feature events.

The fall season at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway opens with racing during the famed September fair at The Fairgrounds Nashville. Tentatively scheduled for Friday, September 17th, Pro Late Models, Limited Late Models, Pure Stocks, Legends, Bandoleros and Baby Grands will be in action. On Saturday, September 18th fans can expect Pro Late Models again, Super Trucks, Street Stocks, Front Runners and a second night for Legends and Bandoleros.

A Super Truck Champion will be crowned on Saturday, October 9th following their title race. Pro Late Models and all six quarter-mile divisions will be in action for the penultimate race of the year.

The Speedway’s crown jewel event, the 37th Running of the All American 400 Race Weekend, begins with Championship Friday on October 29th. Nashville Local Racing quarter mile division championships are headlined by a 50 lap Limited Late Model feature event. Last year’s race and championship came down to the final corner of the final lap. When the smoke cleared, Johnathon Dishman resulted as the race winner and track champion. Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, Front Runners, Legends Cars and Bandoleros will also be racing.

October 30th is All American Saturday featuring Super and Pro Late Model qualifying for the All American 400. The VanHoy Oil CRA Street Stock Series and Vores Compact Touring Series will have main events along with All American 400 Last Chance Late Model Qualifying Races.

Sunday, October 31st is the Nashville Pro Late Model Track Championship race, co-sanctioned by the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour. While Stephan Nasse was the race winner last year, Dylan Fetcho clinched the Nashville Track Championship by just 7 points over Cole Williams. The All American 400 Super Late Model race will again be sanctioned by the ARCA/CRA Super Series, Southern Super Series, CARS Super Late Model Tour and ARCA Midwest Tour. Casey Roderick outlasted Derek Thorn and Carson Hocevar to claim his first covenant All American 400 guitar, in 2020.

Competitor information and registrations will be ready in the coming weeks. To learn more about Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway – America's Favorite Short Track, visit nashvillefairgroundsspeedway. racing and be sure to follow along on Facebook and Twitter @RaceFairgrounds. The Speedway office is open Monday through Friday and can be reached by phone at 615-254-1986.

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway 2021 Schedule

Schedule is tentative and subject to change.

Saturday, April 10th – Open Practice & Media Day

Saturday, April 17th – 64th Season of Asphalt Racing Opening Night (PLM 100, ST, LLM, SS, PS, FR, LG, BAN)

Saturday, May 8th – ARCA Menards Series East Music City 200 & North/South Late Model Challenge (SLM 100, PLM 100)

Saturday, May 29th – CRA Junior Late Model Series (PLM 100, ST, LLM, PS, LG, BAN, CRA Jr LMS, Baby Grand Series)

Saturday, June 12th – Modifieds of Mayhem Tour (MOD, ST, LLM, SS, PS, FR, LG, BAN)

Friday, July 16th – Local Racing (LLM, SS, PS, FR, LG, BAN)

Saturday, July 17th – SRX Championship & JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Masters of the Pros 150

Saturday, August 7th – King of the Wing Sprint Cars, Midgets & Pro Late Models

Friday, September 17th – Fair Race Night #1 (PLM 50, LLM, PS, LG, BAN, Baby Grand Series)

Saturday, September 18th – Fair Race Night #2 (PLM 50, ST, SS, FR, LG, BAN)

Saturday, October 9th – Super Truck Championship (PLM 100, ST, LLM, SS, PS, FR, LG, BAN)

Friday, October 29th – All American Championship Friday (LLM, SS, PS, FR, LG, BAN)

Saturday, October 30th – All American Saturday (SLM, PLM, CRA Street Stocks, Vores Compact Touring Series)

Sunday, October 31st – All American 400 (Super Late Models & Pro Late Models)

Nashville Fairground PR