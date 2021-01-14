Monica Mulcahy names senior director of business development

Texas Motor Speedway has hired sports partnerships executive Monica Mulcahy as senior director of business development for the multi-purpose facility celebrating its 25th season in 2021.

Mulcahy comes to The Great American Speedway from AEG/Los Angeles Kings where she was senior manager of global partnerships selling sponsorships and partnerships for the National Hockey League team as well as the STAPLES Center.

The Dallas native will be tasked with managing existing sponsor relationships for Texas Motor Speedway and securing new partnerships associated with the NASCAR/INDYCAR weekends, including the June 13 NASCAR All-Star Race. She is also responsible for attracting new event opportunities to the speedway.

“I am beyond excited to have the opportunity to represent a world class property, with a rich and iconic history in the sport of racing,” said Mulcahy. “I look forward to propelling the story of Texas Motor Speedway to new heights and reaching new audiences.”

Prior to her tenure with AEG/Los Angeles King, Mulcahy was the National Account Director for Sponsorships with Refuel Agency, where she established new client relationships with tops brands such as Netflix, Harley-Davidson, Disney, Dreamworks, 20th Century Fox, Amazon, the Wall Street Journal, Forever 21, GlaxoSmithKline and others. Additional experience she has includes as advertising director/strategic partnerships with the Los Angeles Business Journal and as director of sales and marketing for The Majestic Downtown event venue in Los Angeles. She studied brand marketing and communications at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles.

“Monica brings a great wealth of talent and creativity to her role at in developing new sponsorship sales and management of many of our existing partnerships,” Texas Motor Speedway President/General Manager Eddie Gossage said. “This year’s 25th season celebration plans have created many opportunities for both new and existing partnerships that Monica’s experience will be a great benefit to. We welcome her to Texas Motor Speedway in this very special season.”

Mulcahy began her new role January 11 and reports to Jason Wonderly, Vice President of Sales.

TICKETS:

Tickets for Texas Motor Speedway’s 2021 major event season on are sale now at https://www. texasmotorspeedway.com/nascar- indycar-tickets/

MORE INFO:

Keep track of all of Texas Motor Speedway’s events by following on Facebook Twitter and Insta gram . Keep up with all the latest news and information on the speedway website and TMS mobile app.

TMS PR