Tickets on sale for NHRA Gatornationals

Speedway News
Tuesday, Jan 12 40
Tickets on sale for NHRA Gatornationals
For the first time in NHRA history, the 2021 season will kick off at the famed Gainesville Raceway. Tickets are now on sale for the 52nd annual AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals.
 
The stars of the NHRA will begin their season-long hunt for a 2021 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series world championship at the first event of the season at the historic Gainesville Raceway.
 
The series rolls into Gainesville, Fla. March 11-14 for the AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals and promises to deliver all the intense racing action that fans in the region have come to expect.  
 
Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Alex Laughlin (Pro Stock) and Matt Smith raced to titles at this event in 2020.
 
Along with the professional Camping World series, fans will see racing competition in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series as well as the ever-thrilling E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service, Factory Stock Showdown and the NHRA Top Fuel Harley Series. With the jam-packed racing schedule, the Gatornationals already has full entry fields in most NHRA sportsman categories.
 
The NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series will begin qualifying on Friday, March 12. Pro teams will get one qualifying attempt Friday and two Saturday, March 13 to lock themselves into the 16-car field for a chance to race for coveted NHRA Wally trophy on Sunday, March 14.
 
Kids 12 and under are free in general admission areas with a paid adult at the event. Military and First Responders save 20% online through GovX.
 
To purchase reserved seats or general admission, fans can visit NHRA.com/tickets.
 
(Courtesy of NHRA Communications)
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Tickets now on sale for NHRA Southern Nationals Henry Repeating Arms Returns To Racing For July 4th Weekend at Road America »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top