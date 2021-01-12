Tickets on sale for NHRA Gatornationals

For the first time in NHRA history, the 2021 season will kick off at the famed Gainesville Raceway. Tickets are now on sale for the 52nd annual AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals.

The stars of the NHRA will begin their season-long hunt for a 2021 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series world championship at the first event of the season at the historic Gainesville Raceway.

The series rolls into Gainesville, Fla. March 11-14 for the AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals and promises to deliver all the intense racing action that fans in the region have come to expect.

Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Alex Laughlin (Pro Stock) and Matt Smith raced to titles at this event in 2020.

Along with the professional Camping World series, fans will see racing competition in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series as well as the ever-thrilling E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service, Factory Stock Showdown and the NHRA Top Fuel Harley Series. With the jam-packed racing schedule, the Gatornationals already has full entry fields in most NHRA sportsman categories.

The NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series will begin qualifying on Friday, March 12. Pro teams will get one qualifying attempt Friday and two Saturday, March 13 to lock themselves into the 16-car field for a chance to race for coveted NHRA Wally trophy on Sunday, March 14.

Kids 12 and under are free in general admission areas with a paid adult at the event. Military and First Responders save 20% online through GovX.

To purchase reserved seats or general admission, fans can visit NHRA.com/tickets.

(Courtesy of NHRA Communications)