602 Crate Modifieds to debut during World Series of Asphalt Racing at New Smyrna Speedway

The World Series of Asphalt Racing held annually at New Smyrna Speedway in New Smyrna Beach, Fla., brings together a great array of pavement talents from across the Nation to jumpstart their respective racing seasons.
And, while the classes are largely made up of Tour Type Modifieds and Late Models, the speedway is testing the waters with a new division this year as the 602 Crate Modifieds have been added to the speed-bill.
New Jersey asphalt Modified veteran Rob Schultz, who races primarily at Wall Stadium Speedway, is spearheading the effort to bring the class to the popular high-banked ½-mile oval.
“I was approached by a number of guys to see if it would be possible to run the 602 cars during the week of the World Series events at New Smyrna so I reached out to the track and they felt it would be a good idea to try a few shows,” said Schultz.
“They were real receptive about the whole idea and it was just a matter of firming up the dates. We’ve already been getting calls and commitments from guys who plan to take part.”
Schultz elaborated more on the varying rules between northeast tracks that run similar cars but are somewhat exclusive to their home tracks.
“The SK Modified and Wall Modified rules differ so much and in the past not a lot of SK type cars have showed up so we figured why not try the 602 Modifieds. The rules are much closer with that class and the other thing is if it goes well this year and perhaps you have an SK car then next year all you need to do is put in a crate motor,” he explained.
“What we are trying to do is so stock crate motors that weren’t worked are now competitive. I’m certain these cars will run really well at New Smyrna.”
There are three slated dates for the 602 crate Modified which are Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, February 7-9.
The rules will be as followed:
Engine used is GM 602 crate motor, Wall Stadium Sportsman rules are used with following exceptions:
Built engine 2675
Built engine non quick-change rear 2700
GM sealed stock crate 2525
GM sealed stock crate non-quick change rear 2550
7” clutch + 50 lbs.
No tire prep
Tires will be tested
Only eight (8) tires allowed for 3 nights
Practice tires allowed
10” wheel, Hoosier F45 - 2 sets-total of eight (8)
Gear - 411 only quick and non-quick change
$200 entry fee due by February 1.
Speedway Digest Staff
