Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is rescheduled for late April

Speedway News
Wednesday, Jan 06 96
Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is rescheduled for late April
The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg has been rescheduled to April 23-25, 2021, officials from the City of St. Petersburg, Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC (GSSP) and INDYCAR confirmed today. It will move from March 5-7 to a later spring date when the feasibility of hosting a greater number of fans is possible.
 
"I want to thank our friends at INDYCAR and our partners at Green Savoree for putting the health and safety of fans first. Each of these races takes an incredible amount of work from hundreds of dedicated professionals, and I know the decision to move the date of the race is not made lightly,” said St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman. “I appreciate the drivers, teams, staff, and most of all the fans for their patience and understanding. I look forward to welcoming everyone to the next Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.”
 
The event usually kicks off the INDYCAR season, and last year served as the thrilling season finale for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES due to its postponement in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
“It’s not surprising that an event of this magnitude, scheduled for the first week of March, is still subject to the implications of the pandemic,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said. “We’re delighted we were able to work with Mayor Rick Kriseman’s administration and Green Savoree Racing Promotions to find a more suitable date, which helps consolidate the beginning of our schedule and allows us to stay on NBC network television.”
 
“We appreciate the officials at INDYCAR for their support in setting a new date for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, and also to Mayor Kriseman and his team at the City of St. Petersburg for identifying a time when it will be conducive for more fans to attend,” said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of GSSP, organizers of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. “We are grateful to keep the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in the springtime window and also maintain the live national broadcast coverage of the race on NBC.”
 
Additional event information and customer FAQs will be posted at gpstpete.com in the coming days. Ticket purchasers on file and also those customers who deferred tickets from the 2020 event will also receive a direct communication on the renewal and ticketing process. 
  
The rescheduled event now set for April 23-25, 2021 will be subject to the guidance and mandates of national, state and local authorities regarding public gatherings as the conditions evolve with the ongoing pandemic. The health and safety of all associated with this event will remain the priority of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum Reopening Friday, Jan. 8 at 25 Percent Capacity Housman looks to compete in Limited Sportsman ranks at South Boston Speedway in 2021 »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top