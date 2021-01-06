Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is rescheduled for late April

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg has been rescheduled to April 23-25, 2021, officials from the City of St. Petersburg, Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC (GSSP) and INDYCAR confirmed today. It will move from March 5-7 to a later spring date when the feasibility of hosting a greater number of fans is possible.

"I want to thank our friends at INDYCAR and our partners at Green Savoree for putting the health and safety of fans first. Each of these races takes an incredible amount of work from hundreds of dedicated professionals, and I know the decision to move the date of the race is not made lightly,” said St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman. “I appreciate the drivers, teams, staff, and most of all the fans for their patience and understanding. I look forward to welcoming everyone to the next Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.”

The event usually kicks off the INDYCAR season, and last year served as the thrilling season finale for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES due to its postponement in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s not surprising that an event of this magnitude, scheduled for the first week of March, is still subject to the implications of the pandemic,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said. “We’re delighted we were able to work with Mayor Rick Kriseman’s administration and Green Savoree Racing Promotions to find a more suitable date, which helps consolidate the beginning of our schedule and allows us to stay on NBC network television.”

“We appreciate the officials at INDYCAR for their support in setting a new date for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, and also to Mayor Kriseman and his team at the City of St. Petersburg for identifying a time when it will be conducive for more fans to attend,” said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of GSSP, organizers of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. “We are grateful to keep the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in the springtime window and also maintain the live national broadcast coverage of the race on NBC.”

Additional event information and customer FAQs will be posted at gpstpete.com in the coming days. Ticket purchasers on file and also those customers who deferred tickets from the 2020 event will also receive a direct communication on the renewal and ticketing process.

The rescheduled event now set for April 23-25, 2021 will be subject to the guidance and mandates of national, state and local authorities regarding public gatherings as the conditions evolve with the ongoing pandemic. The health and safety of all associated with this event will remain the priority of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.