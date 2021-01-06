Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum Reopening Friday, Jan. 8 at 25 Percent Capacity

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum officials are pleased to announce the Museum will reopen to the public at 10 a.m. (ET) Friday, Jan. 8, at 25 percent capacity and following the same COVID-19 guidelines that were in place in summer and fall of 2020.

The Museum closed Nov. 9 due to the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases in Indiana at that time. As of Jan. 8, the Museum will operate under its normal winter hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Barring any unforeseen circumstances related to the pandemic, the Museum will transition to its regular “summer” hours of 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily on March 1.

The IMS Museum’s new and highly praised “The Basement in 30” tours and “Kiss the Bricks” track tours will resume on Jan. 8. Fans who purchased or received gift certificates for the tours can e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (317) 492-6784 to schedule their tour. Walk-ins are always welcome, but IMS Museum tour managers encourage visitors to call ahead for availability.

Fans should also plan a trip to the Museum to visit popular current exhibits From the Vault presented by Bank of America, and Granatelli: Larger Than Life presented by O’Donovan & McCardel Wealth Management of Raymond James. From the Vault, which was refreshed in fall 2020, features many of the rarest treasures from the IMS Museum collection. It is open only until April 18, while Granatelli: Larger Than Life is open until June 20.

Museum staff have prepared the facility and tour buses to accommodate guests based on state and federal health recommendations, just as they did after an extended closure in the early stages of the COVID-19 crisis. Upon entering the Museum, visitors will be required to fill out a brief health screening and have their temperature checked. Visitors will be required to wear a mask while in the Museum and on the Kiss the Bricks tour. Learn more about our COVID-19 visitor guidelines by clicking here .

Supporting the IMS Museum: In addition to its closure over the 2020 holidays, the Museum was forced to close due to COVID-19 during what would have been its busiest time of year in 2020, from March 14 to July 7. This is traditionally the time of year when school groups, race fans and summer tourists fill the IMS Museum.

Given the extended closures over the last 10 months, the IMS Museum welcomes your support now more than ever. Learn how you can become a Museum member, and enjoy numerous year-round benefits, and other ways you can support the Museum through tax-deductible donations by visiting our website: www.indyracingmuseum.org .