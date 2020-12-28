No rule changes for mods at Grandview, a couple of changes for the Sportsman

With the opening of the 2021 NASCAR auto racing season set for March 27th with a free-to-the-public practice Grandview Speedway officials have announced that there will be NO rule changes for the T.P.Trailers Modifieds. However the T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman will have two changes to include in their rule book.

The 602 Crate Sportsman will have no changes while the 604 Crates will see a change in the weight limit as it goes from 2300 pounds to 2400 pounds.

Open Sportsman will be required to have a rev limiter just as the Crate Sportsman currently have. There will be a 7,000 rpm chip that will be subject to change as an effort is made to equalize the entire class. This will save Open Sportsman from having to purchase Crate engines. At present there are few tracks where Open Sportsman can run and officials are doing their best to save them the expense of a new engine. “By equalizing the cars in this manner we hope to keep all our Sportsman on the track and when the Open engines wear out they will have a much cheaper option to keep racing,” said Head Tech Inspector Ed Scott.

Those having questions can reach out to Scott at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 610.298.2408. Cliff Quinn is also available to respond to questions at 484.357.2587.

The 2021 schedule for weekly racing at Grandview is expected to be announced shortly.

Again this year, with no increase in the price, the one-third-mile, banked clay track, headed into its 59th consecutive season of operation, is offering season passes that cover the admission to every Saturday event in 2021 starting with the season opening 4th Annual Bruce Rogers Memorial on April 3rd, the Forrest Rogers Memorial on August 14th and continuing through to the 51st Annual Freedom 76 Classic on Saturday September 18th along with the Freedom 38 Sportsman special the night before.

The season pass is again priced at $350 which affords a significant savings for fans planning to attend all the Saturday events on the schedule kicking off with the 4th Annual Bruce Rogers Memorial on April 3rd that will feature Small Block and Big Block Modifieds battling for the $7,500 to win.

Orders for season passes can be sent, with a check covering the cost of the passes, to Grandview Speedway, 87 Wilt Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505. Including a self-addressed stamped envelope will speed the delivery process.

Updated information on what is happening at Grandview during the 2021 season can be had at www.grandviewspeedway.com, Facebook or telephone 610.754.7688. The one-third-mile banked clay track is located on Passmore Road, just off Route 100, Bechtelsville, PA 10 miles north of Pottstown.

