Tickets are on sale now for World Wide Technology Raceway’s 2021 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Midwest Nationals

The annual national event, scheduled for September 24-26, 2021, features the world’s biggest names in professional drag racing, competing at speeds in excess of 330 miles per hour. Past nitro winners include Antron Brown, Robert Hight, Ron Capps, Jack Beckman, Steve and Billy Torrence and Tony Schumacher.

NHRA’s Top Fuel Harley Series will join the WWTR national event in 2021. The two-wheel Harley-Davidson-powered easily reach speeds in excess of 230 miles per hour. This marks the first time in more than a decade that Top Fuel Harley will race as a class in the St. Louis region and the first time as an NHRA-sanctioned division.

