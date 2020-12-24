Homestead-Miami Speedway to Host “Give Back at the Track” This Saturday, December 26

The holiday season is a time for giving and making dreams come true. Guests will have the chance to do both at Homestead-Miami Speedway this Saturday, December 26, as the track hosts a “Give Back at the Track” event from 10 am – 5 pm.

Guests will have the opportunity to experience the 1.5-mile oval in their personal vehicle, driving laps on the historic track following behind the track’s official pace car, a Ford Mustang Shelby.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Homestead-Miami Speedway’s charitable outreach program, “Driving for a Cause,” a donor-advised fund of the NASCAR Foundation.

Three different packages are available, and participants can purchase as many as they would like:

3 laps: $25

6 laps: $45

10 laps: $80

Both credit cards and cash will be accepted at the gate or online. Guests can purchase their laps package online by clicking here.

In addition, the following are guidelines that will be in place for the event:

All vehicles must be street-legal

A valid driver’s license must be presented to drive

Drivers younger than 18 must be accompanied by, and drive with, an adult

Everyone who enters the track will be subject to a COVID-19 screening process prior to entry

Face coverings will be required for the screening process and ticket purchase, but not to drive

Motorcycles are not permitted

For the safety of everyone who comes through the gates, all participants must always remain in their vehicles



Local car clubs are invited to attend the event for a group rate. Car clubs will receive a set number of laps on the track. Please contact Jean-Claude Siku at (305) 230-5210 This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more details.

HMS PR