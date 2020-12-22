Bristol Dirt Nationals to showcase eight classes from multiple sanctions

The inaugural Bristol Dirt Nationals, March 15-20, has added seven additional classes from multiple sanctioning bodies to join the Super Late Models and round out the weeklong extravaganza of dirt track racing that will offer an overall combined purse of more than $400,000, it was announced today by Bristol Motor Speedway officials.



The mega showcase of dirt track racing will feature many of the most highly-decorated competitors from across the United States with heavy participation expected from the East and Southeast and a large contingent of drivers traveling to Thunder Valley from the Midwest.



The powerful Super Late Models will headline the Bristol Dirt Nationals and will run full shows on both Friday and Saturday nights, with the marquee $50,000-to-win 50-lap grand finale on Saturday night closing out the historic event. On Friday night, the Super Late Models will close out the night’s racing with a 50-lap feature race that will pay $10,000-to-win.



Other classes to hit the famed Bristol Motor Speedway high banks during the highly-anticipated event include Modifieds, Sport Mods, Stock Cars, 602 and 604 Late Models (crate engine packages), Hornets (compacts) and Open Modifieds. Due to pit space considerations, all supporting divisions will be limited to 150 entries per class. The Super Late Models will not have an entry cap.



There will be heat and feature races on each day early in the week to set the fields for the main feature races in each of the seven support classes during the weekend. On Friday, there will be a 30-lap main for Sport Mods that pays $5,000 to the winner; a 30-lap main for the 602 Late Models that also pays the winner $5,000; and a 30-lap Modified feature that pays $7,500-to-win. On Saturday, there will be a 16-lap Hornet main that pays $2,000-to-win; a 30-lap Stock Car feature that pays $5,000 to the winner; a 30-lap 604 Late Model race that pays $7,500-to-win; and a 30-lap Open Modified feature that will pay the winner $10,000. All classes will award payouts to the top 24 finishers in the feature events.



Driver registration will be available starting Dec. 21 at www.bristoldirt.com. The event offers open registration and entry is on a first come, first served basis.



More details, including class breakdowns, participant entry fees, competition schedules, full purse breakdown information and event format will be announced soon. Information regarding spectator tickets (Friday and Saturday only), and camping availability will be announced in the new year.



The Bristol Dirt Nationals will be streamed on raceXR.com and raceXR apps, which is available on a number of mobile devices under the Monthly + Subscription.



Founded in 1961, Bristol Motor Speedway is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2021 and has many exciting things planned during the year to reflect on the great moments that have made the multi-use sports and entertainment destination one of the very best for creating wow moments and cherished memories for fans. Home to epic NASCAR races and other major motorsports events, as well as NFL and college football games, a wide variety of music concerts and other captivating events, Bristol Motor Speedway has shined in the spotlight on many occasions throughout the past six decades.

BMS PR