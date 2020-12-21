Perris Auto Speedway releases 2021 schedule

Speedway News
Monday, Dec 21 195
Perris Auto Speedway releases 2021 schedule

Perris Auto Speedway promoter Don Kazarian and his wife Kim are pleased to release the full racing schedule for the 25th Anniversary season at the famous Riverside County clay oval.  The 2021 season will be the busiest for the track in several years.  Sprint Cars will supply the entertainment on a dozen nights.  The PASSCAR Series/IMCA Modified shows will have 13 programs and the popular LKQ Pick Your Part Night of Destruction show will entertain the fans nine times.

 

Highlights on the schedule include the following.  The 25th season opener featuring Night of Destruction on March 6th.  The NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series will make its only Southern California appearance of 2021 at The PAS on March 20th when it is joined by the USAC/CRA Sprint Cars, and The PAS Senior Sprints.   The brand new So Cal Sportsman Sprint Car Series will make its debut at the annual Salute to Indy, which will also feature the USAC/CRA and PAS Senior Sprints, on May 22nd.  As has been the tradition, July 4th will feature the biggest and best fireworks spectacular in Riverside County along with Night of Destruction.  A couple of new events will be the “Summer Campfest Series.” The first Campfest  will include the USAC/CRA Sprints, Senior Sprints and So Cal Sportsman Sprints on July 16th and 17th.  It will be followed by “Summer Campfest II” featuring the PASSCAR Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks, and the IMCA Modifieds on September 4th and 5th.  The  25th Annual Oval Nationals presented by All Coast Construction on November 4th, 5th, and 6th, will conclude the 2021 sprint car campaign.  All three nights will be full shows for the combined Amsoil USAC National Sprint Cars, Amsoil USAC/CRA Sprint Cars and the USAC Southwest Sprint Cars.  The 25th anniversary season will end on November 13th with PASSCAR Champions Night. 

 

The Official Rules for the brand new So Cal Sportsman Sprint Car Series will be published on, or before, January 2, 2021.

 

“Kim and I, along with the entire Staff at The PAS, are eager to welcome back the race teams and race fans in 2021,” Kazarian said on Friday.  “All of us  mourn the loss of our race team members and race fans who have passed away this year. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone during this Holiday Season. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all.”

 

2021 EVENT SCHEDULE

 

 March 6th                   "OPENING NIGHT" LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION I – Demo Cross, Figure 8’s, Trailer Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks and Double Deckers

 

March 13th                 PASSCAR SERIES – Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

 

March 20th                 NOS ENERGY DRINK WORLD OF OUTLAWS SPRINT CAR SERIES, AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Cars and PAS Senior Sprints  

 

April 3rd                     LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION II – Demo Cross, Figure 8’s, Trailer Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks and Double Deckers      

                       

April 10th                   PASSCAR SERIES - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

 

April 24th                   "SOKOLA SHOOTOUT" AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS and PAS Senior Sprints

 

May 1st                       LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION III – Demo Cross, Figure 8’s, Trailer Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks and Double Deckers      

                       

May 15th                     PASSCAR SERIES - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

 

May 22nd                   "SALUTE TO INDY" AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS Senior Sprints and So Cal Sportsman Sprint Cars

 

June 5th                     LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION IV - Demo Cross, Figure 8’s, Trailer Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks and Double Deckers

 

June 12th                     PASSCAR SERIES - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

 

June 19th                    AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS Senior Sprints and So Cal Sportsman Sprint Cars                                                                            

 

June 26th                   PASSCAR SERIES - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

 

July 4th                       FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION V - Demo Cross, Figure 8’s, Trailer Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks and Double Deckers

 

July 10th                     PASSCAR SERIES - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

 

July 16th                      “SUMMER CAMPFEST” AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS Senior Sprints and So Cal Sportsman Sprint Cars

 

July 17th                     “SUMMER CAMPFEST” AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS Senior Sprints and So Cal Sportsman Sprint Cars

 

July 24th                     PASSCAR SERIES - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

 

July 31st                      LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION VI - Demo Cross, Figure 8’s, Trailer Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks and Double Deckers

 

August 14th                PASSCAR SERIES - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

 

August 21st                 CALIFORNIA RACERS HALL OF FAME NIGHT" AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS Senior Sprints and So Cal Sportsman Sprint Cars

 

August 28th                LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION VII - Demo Cross, Figure 8’s, Trailer Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks and Double Deckers

 

September 4th            “SUMMER CAMPFEST II” PASSCAR SERIES - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

 

September 5th            “SUMMER CAMPFEST II” PASSCAR SERIES - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

 

September 11th           LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION VIII - Demo Cross, Figure 8’s, Trailer Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks and Double Deckers

 

September 18th           PASSCAR SERIES - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

 

September 25th           "GLENN HOWARD CLASSIC" AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS Senior Sprints and So Cal Sportsman Sprint Cars

 

October 16th                PASSCAR SERIES – “FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT” - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

 

October 23rd               AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS Senior Sprints and So Cal Sportsman Sprint Cars

 

October 30th                LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION VIIII - Demo Cross, Figure 8’s, Trailer Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks and Double Deckers

 

November 3rd             25TH ANNUAL OVAL NATIONALS Presented by ALL COAST CONSTRUCTION - Practice Night

 

November 4th             25TH ANNUAL OVAL NATIONALS Presented by ALL COAST CONSTRUCTION AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL, AMSOIL USAC/CRA, USAC                                             SOUTHWEST SPRINT CARS

 

November 5th             25TH ANNUAL OVAL NATIONALS Presented by ALL COAST CONSTRUCTION AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL, AMSOIL USAC/CRA, USAC                                             SOUTHWEST SPRINT CARS

 

November 6th             25TH ANNUAL OVAL NATIONALS Presented by ALL COAST CONSTRUCTION AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL, AMSOIL USAC/CRA, USAC                                             SOUTHWEST SPRINT CARS

 

November 13th           PASSCAR “CHAMPION’S NIGHT” - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

 

NOTE: SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE COVID 19 AND OTHER FACTORS.

PAS PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Nashville, Bristol Motor Speedway to explore potential agreement Bristol Dirt Nationals to showcase eight classes from multiple sanctions »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top