Speedway Children's Charity Texas chapter distributes grants to 17 local organizations

Despite the difficulties and hardships created by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Speedway Children’s Charities – Texas Chapter was proud to present grants to 17 organizations totaling $250,000.

The grants will benefit more than 10,000 children in need in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties.

A video presentation of the grant program will be played on Big Hoss TV, the world’s largest HDTV, at Texas Motor Speedway prior to the Dec. 18 showing of Elf , the 2003 New Line Cinema comedy feature film starring Will Ferrell. The drive-in movie begins at 7 p.m and will benefit Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter and the CoServ Charitable Foundation. The cost is $30 per vehicle with tickets on sale exclusively through Ticketmaster at https://am.ticketmaster.com/ tms/sccmovie . Gates open at 6 p.m.

“The magnitude of COVID-19’s impact on disadvantaged children in North Texas has been staggering, and the fundraising efforts by the agencies who serve them were practically brought to a halt ,” said Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter Executive Director Marissa Chaney. “ Thanks to the incredible generosity of our sponsors, donors, community partners, and some creative fundraisers, Speedway Children’s Charities was able to ease a bit of that burden and support local non-profits who need it most. We are eternally grateful to those who continue to support our mission to be champions for children in need.”

The organizations receiving grants in 2020 are:

Collin County : Emily’s Place ($13,000), Kiwanis Club McKinney ($5,500),

Dallas County : Camp Summit ($15,000), Grant Halliburton Foundation ($13,000), TeamConnor ($13,000), Nexus Recovery ($11,000), Wipe Out Kids Cancer ($11,000),

Denton County : Kiwanis Club Denton ($25,000), PediPlace ($25,000), Ranch Hands Rescue ($9,000)

Tarrant County : Food for the Soul ($25,000), Neuro Assistance ($25,000), Gill Children’s Services ($16,000), Ronald McDonald House Fort Worth ($16,000), SafeHaven Tarrant ($13,000), Special Needs Gymnastics ($9,000), ACH Child & Family Youth Emergency Shelter ($5,500)

SCC-Texas Chapter has made a lasting impact on children in North Texas since its inception in 1997 by awarding more than $11.35 million in grants to area children's organizations. The funds are raised through special events held throughout the year, with the majority of them centered on the three major race weeks at Texas Motor Speedway.

Nationally, Speedway Children's Charities has distributed $59 million since 1982 & will distribute $1 million this year.

