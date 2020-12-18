Speedway Children’s Charities’ Charlotte Chapter Distributes $300,000 to Local Nonprofits

In a special grant distribution ceremony Wednesday, Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC) announced that the nonprofit’s Charlotte Motor Speedway chapter distributed $300,000 in grants to 30 deserving charities located throughout the Charlotte region. The Kevin Harvick Foundation supported SCC’s efforts this year with a $50,000 donation toward the $300,000 total.

More than 250 children were joined by Santa Claus, who arrived by helicopter while his sleigh readies for Christmas night, and Lug Nut, the world’s fastest mascot, for the grant distribution at the Speedway Christmas presented by Count On Me NC drive-through light show. Following a drive-in movie style program in the gigantic Speedway TV, Santa and Lug Nut led all guests on a socially distant 3.75-mile drive through more than 4 million Christmas lights.

“The mission of Speedway Children’s Charites is and has always been to improve the lives of children in need. With so many challenges this year brought about by the pandemic, lending a helping hand has never been more important,” said Speedway Children’s Charities Vice Chairman and Charlotte Chapter President Marcus Smith.

“Charlotte Motor Speedway’s event calendar was impacted tremendously this year, and therefore, the Charlotte SCC chapter couldn’t execute many of their annual fundraising programs,” Smith stated. “That didn’t stop the staff and volunteers from rolling up their sleeves and creatively fundraising in new and different ways.”

SCC Charlotte raised a quarter of a million dollars this year by hosting virtual auctions, drive-in movies and Laps for Charity events at Charlotte Motor Speedway and the General Tom Sadler Memorial Golf Tournament at The Palisades.

“I can’t say enough about the creative thought, hard work and financial support we’ve received from our longtime sponsors, volunteers, donors and our board of trustees,” said Kelly Watts, the director of the Charlotte chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities. “Our staff is so grateful for the generosity of all who supported our chapter in what’s been such an unusual year.

“Next year we hope we can return to events like our Speedway Children’s Charities Gala while maximizing the new ways to raise money that we discovered in 2020.”

“We are also very thankful for such a significant donation of $50,000 from the Kevin Harvick Foundation,” added Smith. “These funds will benefit many of the worthy nonprofits that look to Speedway Children’s Charities for support each year.

“There’s a lot of synergy with what Kevin and his wife, DeLana, do through their foundation to support children and what SCC does each year. On behalf of our grant recipients, I’d like to express my sincerest appreciation for the generosity of the Kevin Harvick Foundation.”

The Charlotte chapter of SCC is one of seven located at Speedway Motorsports racing facilities across the country. Since inception in 1982, SCC has awarded in excess of $59.4 million to nonprofit organizations throughout the nation.

For more information on Speedway Children’s Charities or to learn how to volunteer or donate, visit www.speedwaycharities.org.

CMS PR