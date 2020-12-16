Two-category ‘Kingsport Speedway Christmas Cheer Contest’ aims to spread Christmas spirit throughout Kingsport

Kingsport Speedway announced today a best-appearing outdoor Christmas decorations contest for the Kingsport area.

The contest contains two categories – one for commercial businesses and the other for residential. This first-ever Kingsport Speedway Christmas Cheer Contest hosted by the speedway begins now and runs through Dec. 22, with the winner being announced on Dec. 23.

Karen Tunnell, the general manager of Kingsport Speedway, says that the cancellation of area Christmas parades due to COVID-19 sparked the idea.

“We so enjoy being a part of the community and getting out to the Christmas parades with our pace car and race cars,” Tunnell said. “With most of the parades being canceled in the area, we thought this may be a great way to spread some fun Christmas cheer.”

Individuals wishing to enter the contest can go to Kingsport Speedway’s website and click on the registration flyer. They will just need to fill in information on whether they are entering the commercial business or residential category, address and contact information.

The speedway will use five judges between track staff and track competitors to judge the entries in a socially-distanced fashion and the winner in each category will be notified on Dec. 23. Winners will receive an award and a prize pack with dinner to Texas Roadhouse of Kingsport and complimentary tickets to Kingsport Speedway in 2021, with the potential of added more prizes as the contest goes along.

Tunnell says the speedway feels being a part of the community is very important. The speedway is also hosting its winter warmth coat drive, and individuals wishing to donate winter clothing can contact or stop by the speedway office.

“Kingsport Speedway has been a part of the Tri-Cities area since 1965 and with that comes the need for it to be a contributing member of the community,” added Tunnell. “That is why we want to try this contest out during this challenging year, and it is also why we are hosting our annual coat drive.”

For more information on Kingsport Speedway’s outdoor Christmas decoration contest and the winter warmth drive, please visit KingsportSpeedway.com or follow the track on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

KPS PR