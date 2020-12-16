Richmond Raceway to Host Blood Drive with American Red Cross of Virginia on Wednesday, Jan. 6

Richmond Raceway will host a blood drive with the American Red Cross of Virginia on Wednesday, Jan. 6 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (ET). The blood drive to support the greater Richmond region will be hosted in the Old Dominion Building at the Richmond Raceway Complex.

“Thanks to the American Red Cross of Virginia for their dedicated work to ensure the strength of our nation’s blood supply throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “We will continue to offer the Richmond Raceway Complex as a resource to support the region during these unprecedented times.”

This will be the second American Red Cross of Virginia blood drive hosted at the Richmond Raceway Complex since the COVID-19 pandemic started. The first was held on Aug. 11.

As the single largest provider of blood products in the U.S., the American Red Cross is uniquely positioned to respond to demands of the health care system during emergencies. It plays a critical role in making sure that those in need of blood – including people undergoing surgery, cancer patients, trauma victims, new mothers and premature babies – receive lifesaving transfusions from volunteer blood donors.

“We are so pleased that our incredible partners at Richmond Raceway are answering the call to help us support the community by hosting another blood drive,” said Jonathan McNamara, Communications Director for the American Red Cross of Virginia. “Community based drives are essential to our ability to provide life-saving blood to patients across the Commonwealth.”

Members of the community wanting to donate blood will need to sign up online at redcrossblood.org. Use the code “race” in the Find a Blood Drive field on the homepage. Richmond blood drive participants should enter the facility through the Main Gate and park in the Midway near the Old Dominion Building.

To save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive, donors are encouraged to complete a RapidPass, a pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire, upon arrival. To complete a RapidPass, donors can follow the instructions at redcross.org/rapidpass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

To ensure the safety of blood donors, protocols have been updated to keep all guests healthy while donating blood. The American Red Cross is also testing every unit for COVID-19 antibodies. To learn more about COVID-19 blood donation safety protocols, click here.

For more information on the blood drive, visit richmondraceway.com/blooddrive . To learn more about the American Red Cross, visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org.

Richmond Raceway PR