Start times for Atlanta's 2021 NASCAR races announced

NASCAR announced Thursday the start times for each race in Atlanta’s March and July NASCAR weekends.

The main event of Atlanta Motor Speedway’s spring NASCAR weekend – the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 – will be held at 3:00 p.m. ET on FOX and PRN Sunday, March 21. The Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart will start at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and PRN when the NASCAR Cup Series returns for its second race of the season at AMS on Sunday, July 11.

During the spring weekend’s NASCAR doubleheader on Saturday, March 20, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will race at 2:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and MRN followed by the EchoPark 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at 5:00 p.m. ET on FS1 and PRN. The summer weekend’s NXS event on Saturday, July 10, is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN and PRN.

Tickets are available for all five of Atlanta’s NASCAR races in 2021. Sunday tickets start at just $39, weekend packages are just $59, and Insider’s Club access – which provides tickets for all five NASCAR races plus VIP parking – starts at just $98.

For more information, and to purchase tickets for Atlanta’s NASCAR weekends, visit AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

About the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend:

Since 2015 the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 has been the main event in Atlanta Motor Speedway’s spring NASCAR weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The annual 500-mile race showcases some of the fastest and most thrilling action NASCAR has to offer. This storied race also brings awareness to Folds of Honor and its mission to help families of military servicemen and women who have fallen or been disabled while on active duty in the United States Armed Forces.

The race weekend also features Atlanta’s same-day NASCAR doubleheader on Saturday, March 20, which has been part of the spring NASCAR weekend since 2015. The thrills of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 200-mile race and the EchoPark 250 Xfinity Series race all happen in one action-packed day that race fans look forward to every year.

More information on the March 20-21, 2021 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend and ticket availability can be found online at AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com or by calling 877-9-AMS-TIX.

About the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart:

New for 2021 the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart headlines the summer slate of NASCAR racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart will be the first NASCAR Cup Series race held at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the month of July since 1974. The 400-mile race is sure to be one of the most challenging races of the summer as NASCAR’s best battle the heat and a slick track during their pursuit of victory.

Accompanying the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart is the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday, July 10. The summer race will challenge the rising stars of the sport to stand out and succeed on one of the circuit’s most challenging tracks.

More information on the July 10-11, 2021 Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart and ticket availability can be found online at AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com or by calling 877-9-AMS-TIX.

Follow Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Keep track of all of Atlanta Motor Speedway’s events by following on Twitter, Instagram, and become a Facebook fan. Keep up with all the latest news and information with the Atlanta Motor Speedway mobile app.

AMS PR