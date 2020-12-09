Sacramento Mile Announces Doubleheader Events for 2021

SDI Racing is pleased to confirm the return of the Legendary Sacramento Mile to the 2021 Progressive American Flat Track circuit. For the first time in its over-50-year history, the Sacramento Mile will run as back-to-back doubleheader events on Friday, May 7 and Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Cal Expo Fairgrounds.
 
All three Progressive AFT classes will compete on one of the most beloved Mile racetracks on the circuit, delivering a weekend of high-speed race action the NorCal crowd will not want to miss.
 
Continuing support for the Legendary Sacramento Mile is Law Tigers Motorcycle Lawyers, longtime sponsor and partner of SDI Racing.
 
New for 2020 - Knauf Insulation joins Legendary Sacramento Mile sponsorship group and will bring extra support for this brand new doubleheader event.
 
More information and ticketing announcements for the 2021 Sacramento Mile I and II can be found on the SDI Racing website http://sdi-racing.com/.
 
Progressive AFT will continue to release developments to the 2021 event schedule in the coming weeks. Fans are encouraged to stay tuned to Progressive AFT news and social media channels for the latest developments in America's Original Extreme Sport.
 
For more information on Progressive American Flat Track visit https://www.americanflattrack.com.
 
To score the latest gear for the Progressive American Flat Track fan, visit the Official Progressive AFT Merchandise store at https://store.americanflattrack.com.
