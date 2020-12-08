2021 NASCAR Race Weekend at Auto Club Speedway Realigned to Daytona Road Course

As NASCAR returns to competition for the start of the 2021 season in February, Auto Club Speedway’s NASCAR event weekend scheduled for February 26-28 has been canceled. As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic nationwide, this race weekend has been realigned to the DAYTONA Road Course for the second race weekend of the season, February 19-21.

“First and foremost, the health, safety and well-being of our fans, competitors, stakeholders and track personnel remains our top priority,” said Auto Club Speedway President Dave Allen. “The decision to realign our 2021 race weekend was an extremely difficult one. We will miss seeing the greatest fans in motorsports at the track and hearing the roar of NASCAR engines in Southern California this season. However, our colleagues across the industry will have our full support during the DAYTONA Road Course events and throughout the entire 2021 season, and we look forward to welcoming NASCAR competition back at Auto Club Speedway in 2022.”

Additionally, in conjunction with the realignment of Auto Club Speedway’s 2021 race weekend, the efforts will continue with the proposed redevelopment project to transform the track into a high-banked short track. Timing for approval will occur at a later date based on the impacts from COVID-19. This will allow fans and the industry the opportunity to properly close the history books on the storied 2-mile, D-shaped oval for what could be the final race on its original surface in 2022.

All customers who purchased tickets to the 2021 race weekend at Auto Club Speedway will be automatically moved to the 2022 race weekend. The track will also give an additional 20% credit that can be used at any NASCAR event at a NASCAR-owned track, subject to availability through the end of 2022. Fans interested in other options can visit AutoClubSpeedway.com/assistance.

ACS PR