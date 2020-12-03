ValleyStar Credit Union 300 to be Held at Martinsville Speedway on Sept. 25, 2021

The ValleyStar Credit Union 300, the nation’s biggest, richest and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, at Martinsville Speedway will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

“The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 is a tradition that brings the region and our Racing Virginia community together for the nation’s biggest, richest and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race,” said Martinsville President Clay Campbell. “Thanks to our long-time partners at ValleyStar Credit Union for their continued support to bring the best local racers from around the country to compete on the most challenging short track in motorsports at Martinsville Speedway.”

“ValleyStar couldn’t be more excited to hear the roar of engines once again for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300,” said ValleyStar President and CEO, Delbert Lee Morgan. “Serving our communities energizes the team here at ValleyStar Credit Union and getting the opportunity to bring smiles to the faces of our NASCAR fans is an absolute thrill and we are honored to be a part of it.”

Josh Berry of JR Motorsports is the defending race champion as winner of the 2019 ValleyStar Credit Union 300. By capturing the checkered flag, he collected the biggest, richest payout in the history of the event with $44,000 and the prestigious Martinsville grandfather clock. The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 returns in 2021 after the 2020 race was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 will include two 50-lap heat races followed by the 200-lap feature on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. The main event will showcase a 40-car starting field. Additional details on the format of the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 will be announced at a later date.

For ticket information for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, fans can call 877-RACE-TIX.

Martinsville Speedway PR