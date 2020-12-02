Bristol Motor Speedway, Ballad Health honor frontline heathcare professionals

Bristol Motor Speedway wanted to honor frontline healthcare professionals. Ballad Health wanted to thank its team members for their grit and commitment to serving the region.

And together, these regional partners found a way to say, “thank you.”

All Ballad Health team members – approximately 15,000 households – will receive a free pass for their families to the Pinnacle Speedway in Lights – a gift from Ballad Health. Bristol Motor Speedway provided access to these passes at a discount in order to honor the work all Ballad Health team members are providing the region. Plus, the proceeds from the purchase of the passes will be contributed through the Speedway Children’s Charities to organizations serving children throughout the Appalachian Highlands.

“We felt this was a safe way for our team members to spend time with their families this holiday season, while doing something that brings them joy and gets their mind off all the stress brought on by the pandemic,” said Ballad Health Chairman and CEO Alan Levine. “We are so thankful to Bristol Motor Speedway for their support of our healthcare heroes during this holiday season – a time when many of our team members are more focused on their patients than their own families.”

The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights serves as one of the primary annual fundraisers for the Bristol Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities. By Ballad Health contributing the cost of the tickets to Speedway Children’s Charities, funds will then be used to support the needs of children throughout the Appalachian Highlands.

Additionally, as part of the partnership, Bristol Motor Speedway has announced a grant to Niswonger Children’s Hospital, which will be awarded in 2021.

“This is a terrific example of a regional partnership that supports the hard work our healthcare heroes are doing to keep us safe, while also investing in the well-being of the children throughout the Appalachian Highlands,” said Bristol Motor Speedway General Manager Jerry Caldwell. “This is what regional partnerships look like. And we, at the Bristol Motor Speedway, could not be more thankful for Ballad Health and its team, which has truly made a difference in our region.”

Long viewed as the premier holiday display in the Appalachian Highlands, the Pinnacle Speedway in Lights, powered by TVA, consists of a four-mile route illuminated by more than 2 million lights among 250 displays. A trip through the light show sends guests down historic Bristol Dragway and throughout the Speedway property, culminating in a lap around the iconic BMS half-mile oval.

The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights powered by TVA commence

BMS PR