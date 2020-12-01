Kansas Speedway to Host Pair of ARCA Menards Series Races in 2021, Including Championship Event

For the second year in-a-row in 2021, the ARCA Menards Series will be visiting Kansas Speedway on two occasions. Both races will be a part of the track’s two NASCAR weekends, with the latter race once again serving as the championship race for the Series.

The ARCA Menards Series will stage events at Kansas Speedway on Saturday, May 1 and either Saturday, October 23 or Sunday, October 24. The October race will be the championship event, which was claimed by Munford, Alabama native Bret Holmes this year. The two events will be the front end of doubleheaders on their respective days. The May 1 event will be held prior to the running of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race, while the championship race will precede either the NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 on Saturday, October 23 or the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday, October 24.

Kansas Speedway has hosted an ARCA Menards Series race each year since the track opened in 2001. In 2020, it held a pair of races in the series as part of a revised schedule. Holmes won the Dawn 150 on July 24, 2020, while Corey Heim took the checkered flag in the Speediatrics 150 presented by The NASCAR Foundation on October 16. Holmes finished second in the October race, clinching the 2020 championship.

Start times and television networks for all series will be also announced at a later date.

