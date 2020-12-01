Give Your Race Fans the Perfect Christmas and Support the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum with These Great Gift Certificates

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum has the perfect “experiential” gift ideas for the passionate racing enthusiasts and history junkies on your Christmas list.

Instead of another sweater, share the unforgettable experience of an IMS Museum “Basement in 30 Tour,” track tour, general admission or a Museum membership, which comes with numerous year-round benefits.

Gift certificates are available for the new and extremely popular “The Basement in 30 Tour,” a 30-minute narrated journey into the rarest vehicles in the IMS Museum collection and their colorful histories. Gift certificates are also available for two of the Museum’s most popular tours of the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway: the Kiss the Bricks Tour and Golf Cart Tour.

An IMS Museum Membership provides incredible year-around benefits, such as free museum admission and a 10 percent discount on purchases when shopping in-person at the IMS Gift Shops, located in the IMS Museum building.

Members also receive invitations to exclusive, members-only events such as our featured exhibit preview parties, our “Fuel Up Fridays,” featuring IndyCar Series drivers and personalities, and discount admission for Museum events such as our “Distinguished Speaker Series” and “Shop Tour Series.”

Though the Museum is currently closed to the public due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, IMS Museum staff are at the ready to fulfill customers’ orders. To purchase an IMS Museum gift membership, visit https://indyracingmuseum.org/ join-and-give/membership/ or call 317-492-6568.

To order tour or general admission gift certificates, e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with your request and a member of the Museum staff will respond as soon as possible.