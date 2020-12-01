World of Outlaws coming to Perris Auto Speedway March 20th

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series has released it’s 2021 schedule and a return to Southern California’s Perris Auto Speedway for the annual So Cal Showdown is slated for Saturday, March 20. It will be the touring series first appearance at the famous Riverside County half-mile clay oval since 2019.

Two-time defending World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet at The PAS in 2019. Charles Fawcett photo.

The World of Outlaws 2020 appearance at The PAS was canceled, along with the remainder of the early season western swing, due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Advance tickets for the race will be on sale soon. Information is available at 1-844-347-8849.

Perris Auto Speedway will be available for private testing, practice, and television & movie shoots throughout the winter. For information or to reserve a session, please E-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Fans can stay up to date on track and driver news on The PAS social media efforts at the links below.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Perris-Auto-Speedway/113876798686480?ref=hl

Twitter: Perris Auto Speedway on Twitter.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/perrisautospeedway/

Website: http://perrisautospeedway.com/

PAS PR