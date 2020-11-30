Keith Hoffman to return as Mahoning Valley Speedway promoter

Keith Hoffman has officially announced that he will indeed be returning as Mahoning Valley Speedway promoter for the 2021 season.



Hoffman, who took on the role as promoter at the end of 2019, had conveyed at the close of this season that he was not sure of his immediate plans, however, after deliberating his possibilities over the past few weeks he has confirmed that he is excited to stay onboard with speedway owners Jack and Rebecca Carlino.



“I’m very eager to get back to business at Mahoning Valley Speedway. I feel we did some great things in our first year especially with the Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fames Series (MVSHoFS) as well as a number of other key promotions such as initiating the Rookie Hobby Stock class and just trying to improve the whole show in general each week,” said Hoffman.



“I’m very grateful for the many compliments and I feel we can really build on the success that we have started.”



Keynote to Hoffman’s Mahoning presence was the introduction of the MVSHoFS which became an unqualified success. The series’ paid tribute to past track icons and the response was overwhelming from both the pits and grandstands.



“The Hall of Fame Series was amazing and it was bigger than we could have imagined,” noted Hoffman.



“I’m happy to say that we will be bringing back the Series for 2021 and we’ve already picked out our five Hall of Fame selections that we will pay tribute to. The 2020 Series’ will be a hard act to follow but we think what we’ll be presenting very soon that everyone will be pleasantly pleased with our next edition.”



Another positive item brought to the table by Hoffman was the Rookie Hobby Stock class which saw double digit car counts each week. The primary intent behind the division was to help ease would-be drivers into the world of stock car racing, many to them moving up from quarter midgets and go-karts.



“The Rookie Hobby Stocks were everything we expected it to be. Watching those young talents progress after each race build their confidence level tremendously and many of them held their own nicely as they slowly worked their way into the regular Hobby Stocks,” stated Hoffman.



Hoffman went on to say that moving forward there will be some tweaks in place for the class but with all good intent.



Keeping downtime to a minimum while maintaining an efficiently run show quickly became Hoffman’s hallmark as well.



“We closed out 2020 with a nice burst of momentum and I feel that we can only continue to get better from what we started. What I saw last year was an extremely enthusiastic fan base and a very dedicated group of racers and that really helped make my decision to come back all the easier,” said Hoffman.



Hoffman went on to explain that he expects the 2021 schedule will be ready by mid-January and he looks to release that during a special gathering not long afterwards that will pay tribute to the top finishers from the recent season while laying out his plans for the upcoming year.



MVS PR