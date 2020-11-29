Put the Vintage IMS Hall of Fame Museum-logo Tee Shirt on Your Shopping List and Support the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum

Just in time for the holidays, the one-of-a-kind tee, featuring the “Hall of Fame” logo used by the IMS Museum until it was renamed and rebranded in 2016, is now available, only through The Shop Cares, a special collection designed to support nonprofit organizations.

To purchase the Hall of Fame shirt, click here: https://theshopindy.com/ collections/indianapolis- motor-speedway-museum .

Act now, because the Hall of Fame Museum tee is on sale only through Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25. Proceeds will benefit the IMS Museum’s exhibits, care of its collection and educational programming.

The Shop offers vintage-inspired sports & hometown apparel, plus cool retro gear supporting great Indiana destinations and causes. Check out their creations online or visit their Indy-area brick and mortar stores in Broad Ripple and Carmel’s Clay Terrace.