ABB FIA Formula E World Championship to electrify Saudi streets with Diriyah night race
Diriyah, Saudi Arabia will host Formula E’s first all-electric night race as part of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship calendar. Always focused on innovative, sustainable solutions, Formula E will light the track with low-consumption LED technology powered by fully renewable energy.
 
Formula E confirmed this morning that the all-electric ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will literally light up the streets of Diriyah as it returns to the historic desert surroundings of the UNESCO World Heritage site for the third year in a row.  
 
Set for a spectacular double-header in the dark, the first sport to have net zero carbon since inception will once again use its platform to share a positively charged call-to-action, reminding fans that even the most intense and unpredictable racing can take place without the environment paying the price.
 
Lighting the track with the latest low-consumption LED technology will reduce energy consumption by up to fifty per cent compared to non-LED technologies.The remaining energy needed to power the floodlighting will be fully renewable provided by high performing low-carbon certified hydrogenated vegetable oil made from sustainable materials.
 
With a founding purpose to counteract climate change, Formula E’s commitment to deliver better futures through racing drives its ongoing environmental, economic and social sustainability initiatives around the world. Saudi Arabia is the perfect partner on this mission, as it embraces its own sustainability journey towards a modern, inclusive Saudi Arabia as part of Vision 2030.

The Diriyah E-Prix will run at 17:00 GMT (20:00 local time) on February 26 and 27. It follows the debut of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in Santiago, Chile with two races each staged at 18:00 GMT (15:00 local time) on January 16 and 17.
 
