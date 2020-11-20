Martinsville Speedway to Host 26th Annual Christmas Toy Drive to Benefit the Grace Network of Martinsville & Henry County on Dec. 4

Martinsville Speedway will hold the 26th Annual Christmas Toy Drive on Friday, Dec. 4 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The annual event will welcome the greater Martinsville region to donate an unwrapped toy or $20 for the opportunity to drive laps around the iconic track in their personal vehicles. The Christmas Toy Drive will benefit the Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County.

“The 26th Annual Christmas Toy Drive is one of the most impactful events in our community,” said Martinsville President Clay Campbell. “In this unprecedented year, we want to rally the community to support this great cause, so we can share the joy of Christmas with those in need this holiday season. Thanks to our valued partners and fans across the region for once again supporting this event to touch lives through the Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County.”

Over 26 years, the Christmas Toy Drive has impacted over 10,000 area children with gifts to unwrap on Christmas morning in Martinsville and Henry County. The Christmas Toy Drive is one of the most popular events in the greater Martinsville region with residents from Henry County and the surrounding counties in Virginia and North Carolina coming to support the community and take laps on the same historic half-mile short track as NASCAR’s biggest stars.

On Friday, Dec. 4, Martinsville Speedway staff will welcome the community to the track and receive donations from vehicles from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we ask the community to remain in their vehicles throughout the duration of their time at the track. For laps around the track, drivers must sign waivers and be 18 years of age or older with a valid state-issued driver’s license. All participants must adhere to Virginia state laws regarding the usage of seat belts and child safety restraints.

The donated toys and monetary donations will be distributed to area children through the Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County, which is a faith-based, first-stop center for resources for families in crisis. The organization supports those in the community who need support to keep a roof over their heads, homes warm and lighted, and food on the table with short-term assistance and long-term solutions. To learn more about the Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County, visit gracenetworkmhc.org.

For more information on the 26th Annual Christmas Toy Drive, visit martinsvillespeedway.com/ toydrive.

Martinsville Speedway PR