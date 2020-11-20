Martinsville Speedway to Host 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race on Oct. 30, 2021

As part of NASCAR’s announcement of the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule, Martinsville Speedway will host the penultimate race of the series’ season on Oct. 30, 2021.

Martinsville will host the penultimate races of the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series seasons for the second consecutive year in 2021. On Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, Martinsville will host a doubleheader with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoff race and the Draft Top 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff race. The NASCAR Cup Series’ Championship 4 will be set in the Xfinity 500 on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. The NASCAR Championship in all three series will be held the following week at Phoenix Raceway.

In the spring, Martinsville will host its first-ever three race weekend of night races on April 8-10, 2021. The weekend will kick off with the return of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour on Thursday, April 8, 2021. This will be the first Modified Tour race at Martinsville since 2010. Martinsville will host a NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Friday, April 9, 2021 and the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on Saturday, April 10, 2021.

Racing Virginia will be active in the month of April as the Commonwealth will host two Cup Series races in the same month for the first time since the April 2017 with Richmond Raceway hosting a Cup race a week after Martinsville on April 18, 2021. Martinsville and Richmond have hosted back-to-back race weekends four times, with the last time being in the spring of 1967. The first time was in the spring of 1955.

The ValleyStar Credit Union 300, the nation’s biggest, richest and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, will return for an evening of intense competition at Martinsville in 2021. The race date will be announced in the near future.

Start times and television networks for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will be announced at a later date.

2021 NASCAR race tickets are available for purchase today via phone at 877-RACE-TIX or online at martinsvillespeedway.com. Fans can view the full 2021 NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedules and purchase tickets at nascar.com/tickets.

