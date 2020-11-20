Darlington Raceway to Host 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race on May 7, 2021

As part of NASCAR’s announcement of the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule, Darlington Raceway is scheduled to host a series race on May 7, 2021. This will be the first time The Lady in Black has been announced on the NASCAR schedule to host a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race since 2011.

Darlington will host the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for the second consecutive season on Friday night, May 7, 2021. Ben Rhodes won the series’ return to the track Too Tough To Tame in the South Carolina Education Lottery 200 this season. The track hosted a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race this year as part of NASCAR’s revised schedule on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. Darlington previously hosted NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races from 2001-2004 and 2010-2011.

The Lady in Black will join generations of race fans in celebrating on Mother’s Day for a weekend of racing to remember as the track hosts all three premier series. Along with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series on Friday night, Darlington will host the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday, May 8, 2021 and the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, May 9, 2021. The track first hosted races in May from 2005-2013 and 2020.

The Tradition Continues in the fall with the famed Southern 500® NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race and NASCAR Xfinity Series over Labor Day weekend on Sept. 4-5, 2021. The Xfinity Series will compete on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. The Southern 500® NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race will compete at night on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. The Cup and Xfinity Series have raced at Darlington on the traditional Labor Day weekend since 2015.

Start times and television networks for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will be announced at a later date.

2021 NASCAR tickets are available for purchase via phone at 866-459-7223 or online at darlingtonraceway.com. Fans can view the full 2021 NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedules and purchase tickets at nascar.com/tickets.

