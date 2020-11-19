Kansas Speedway to host NASCAR Camping World Truck Series as part of 2021 spring NASCAR weekend

In addition to the previously announced NASCAR Cup Series race being run on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Kansas Speedway, the track will also host a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race as part of that weekend, as NASCAR announced the schedule for that Series today. The race will be held on Saturday, May 1.

It had also been announced earlier that Kansas Speedway will play host to the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday, October 24 as well as the NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 on Saturday, October 23. Those races will mark the second in the Round of 8 of the Playoffs for each of those two series.

Kansas Speedway has staged a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race each year since the track opened in 2001. In 2020, it held a pair of NASCAR Camping World Truck Series events in July and one in October, as part of NASCAR’s amended schedule. Austin Hill, Matt Crafton and Brett Moffitt took the checkered flags in those races. All three drivers were a part of the Playoff field in the Series in 2020. The victory by Moffitt occurred in the Clean Harbors 200 on October 17, propelling him into the Championship 4.

Start times and television networks for all series will be also announced at a later date.

The full 2021 NASCAR schedules, as well as ticket information for both can be found at nascar.com/tickets.

Kansas Speedway 2021 NASCAR Season

Saturday, May 1: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race

Sunday, May 2: NASCAR Cup Series race

Saturday, October 23 NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300

Sunday, October 24: NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400

Kansas Speedway PR