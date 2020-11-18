Race Fans Can Get Great Merchandise Deals Nov. 20-21 at IMS Online Store

Race fans can power into their holiday shopping in a safe, convenient way through the 2020 End of Season Sale on Friday, Nov. 20 and Saturday, Nov. 21, with great deals available only at shop.ims.com on a wide variety of IMS and INDYCAR apparel, collectibles and more.

The sale, which features the lowest prices of the season, will be online only.

Merchandise from INDYCAR, the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 at the Brickyard, Driven2SaveLives BC39, the Brickyard Vintage Racing Invitational, the Indy 500 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light and more will be available. Included in the sale are:

Men’s, women’s and kids’ T-shirts and hats from $3 to $5

Diecast collectibles from $3 to $25

Jerseys for $15 to $25

Novelties starting at 25 cents

Much, much more

Visit shop.ims.com throughout the holiday season to shop for an impressive array of IMS and INDYCAR apparel and collectibles.

IMS PR