South Boston Speedway gift certificate makes perfect Christmas Gift

The Christmas shopping season is here. You don’t like the thought of battling shopping mall traffic. You’re apprehensive about being in a crowded store with frantic shoppers. You don’t want to have to deal with the aggravation of standing in a line waiting to enter a store, and you are concerned about what gift to give to that special friend or family member that is a racing fan.

The answer to that Christmas shopping problem is simple – a gift certificate from South Boston Speedway.

“A South Boston Speedway gift certificate makes a great gift for the race fan in your life,” said South Boston Speedway General Manager Cathy Rice.

“What makes a South Boston Speedway gift certificate so nice is that favorite race fan in your life can come out and enjoy a night of exciting short-track racing. You can spend as much or as little as you want, and you won’t have to deal with traffic, stand in line outside of a crowded store or worry about going inside a crowded store.”

Gift certificates from “America’s Hometown Track” may be purchased at the South Boston Speedway office Monday through Thursday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The gift certificates may also be purchased by calling the South Boston Speedway office at 1-434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540.

South Boston Speedway’s tentative 2021 season schedule features 13 events including three special events, two of them touring series events.

“America’s Hometown Track” is slated to open its 2021 season on Saturday, March 20 with a six-race card headlined by twin 75-lap races for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division and twin 25-lap races for the Limited Sportsman Division. Races for the Pure Stock Division and Hornets Division are also included on the schedule for opening day.

One of the major highlights of the 2021 season will be the track’s annual pre-Fourth of July showcase event, the Thunder Road Harley Davidson Presented By Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort NASCAR Late Model 200, on Saturday night, July 3. Headlining that event is a 200-lap race for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division. That race will be the first race in the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown Series.

A CARS Tour series doubleheader on Saturday, October 16 featuring a Late Model Stock Car race and a Super Late Model race and will close out the 2021 season.

SBS PR