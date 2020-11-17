Sugarlands Distilling Co. combines speed with shine at Bristol Motor Speedway

Sugarlands Distilling Company, ‘The Official Moonshine of NASCAR,’ and officials from Bristol Motor Speedway announced a multi-year partnership Tuesday during a press conference at the iconic speedway that designates Sugarlands Distilling Co. as the “Official Moonshine of Bristol Motor Speedway.”



The Gatlinburg, Tennessee-based distillery is expected to bring a new element to the fan experience at the track that matches the electricity and excitement of The Last Great Colosseum, the Home to Big Events, and even bigger celebrations.



“Moonshine and the sport of racing have a long-standing history with one another, so it’s no surprise that partnering with Bristol Motor Speedway felt authentic to our brand,” said Ned Vickers, president of Sugarlands Distilling Co. While Sugarlands is already the “Official Moonshine of NASCAR,” having the opportunity to team up with an iconic track such as Bristol, which is only 115 miles away from our Tennessee distillery, was an easy strategic partnership to enter into.”



As part of this multi-tiered partnership, fans can look forward to race day activations at both the North and South entrances of the track and at designated locations within the versatile sports and entertainment venue. Once inside, patrons can visit the Sugarlands Shine 360 Bar and choose from a collection of hand-crafted cocktails served in souvenir mason jars. Turn four of the track will be the new home to the Sugarlands Shine Rooftop Bar, where fans can enjoy cocktails from some of the best seats in the house inside the infield. At almost every turn of the track, you can expect to see a familiar Sugarlands logo and friendly faces waiting to serve you some of their award-winning shine.



“Stock car racing and moonshine go hand-in-hand, so I can’t think of a better way to celebrate our roots and kick-off our 60th anniversary season in 2021 than by introducing a special limited-edition corn whiskey with Sugarlands Distilling Co.,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway. “As the official moonshine of NASCAR and now Bristol Motor Speedway, they are going to bring even more energy to the fan experience this coming year and I can’t wait to toast this year’s Food City Dirt Race winner with a Sugarlands’ ‘Dirt Slide’ signature cocktail.”



For the first time in 50 years, NASCAR is putting dirt track racing back on its premier NASCAR Cup Series schedule. This historic event will take place at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 28th, 2021. Sugarlands will launch a limited-edition corn whiskey to celebrate 60 years of racing at Bristol Motor Speedway, which is celebrating its milestone 60th anniversary in 2021. This will be the third release in a series of commemorative corn whiskey products that Sugarlands has launched in support of a new partnership. The tradition-rich spring race will feature the “Dirt Slide,” a signature cocktail created by Sugarlands to pay homage to the dirt track and its return to the roots of racing.



“It’s no secret that Bristol Motor Speedway hosts some of the most passionate and loyal fans in the country,” said Patrick Sullivan, chief sales officer at Sugarlands Distilling Co. “This partnership allows Sugarlands to create an experience for these fans that takes things up a notch. Through our on-site activations, Sugarlands 360 Bar, and other engagement strategies, we will create an environment that emulates that same electricity people feel when they step foot in The Last Great Colosseum.”



Introduced in limited markets in 2014, Sugarlands Distilling Co. has seen rapid expansion across the country and now distributes its award-winning line of spirits in 31 states nationwide. The announcement of Sugarlands’ partnership with the Bristol Motor Speedway is commensurate with the announcement of their recent partnership with the Atlanta Braves and baseball Hall-of-Famer and former Braves player, Chipper Jones.

BMS PR