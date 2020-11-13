Top 10 things to enjoy while visiting the Pinnacle Speedway in Lights at iconic Bristol Motor Speedway and Dragway

The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights presented by TVA opens tonight for its 24th season of bringing cheer to the Appalachian Highlands Region. The spectacular magical light show will dazzle visitors with more than 2 million lights illuminating more than 250 festive displays across a four-plus mile route on the Bristol Motor Speedway and Dragway property.



This year more than ever, the Pinnacle Speedway in Lights provides a fun, socially-distant activity for families to enjoy together and make the most of this holiday season. Below is a highly-recommended list of things to do during your visit to the Pinnacle Speedway in Lights, crafted by the always helpful BMS Elves, to ensure that you maximize your visit:



No. 10: Take your vehicle for a spin around the historic half-mile high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway! Your tires will touch the same all-concrete surface where so much NASCAR history has been made over the years. As a high-horsepower bonus, you’ll get to also drive down the return road of the famed Bristol Dragway – the highly-revered Thunder Valley – one of the most iconic dragstrips in the United States.



No. 9: Back by popular demand for its fourth season as an attraction along the route, the Mycroft Signs Race to Space will take you on an interstellar journey. The galaxy themed tunnel which features a starburst light show will provide an out of this world experience for sure.



No. 8: One of the Speedway in Lights all-time guest favorite displays, the Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies Sea of Illumination, returns to the route to take visitors into a cool underwater world of holiday lights that is located underneath the front-stretch grandstands of the famed BMS oval.



No. 7: You certainly don’t want to miss any of the amazing displays that are traditionally a part of the Pinnacle Speedway In Lights, including The Dueling Dragsters, NASCAR Pit Stop, The Twelve Days of Christmas, the festive Ballad Health Hospital display, Santa Vision, Dinosaur Village and Ripley's Penguin Playhouse.



No. 6: If your vehicle isn’t big enough to accommodate your entire clan, consider two large group options for touring the Pinnacle Speedway In Lights: you can tour the lights in a van for $50 and large buses are admitted for $125.



No. 5: If ice skating is your thing, The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights has you covered! The Tri-Cities Airport Ice Rink presented by HVAC is the place you’ll want to go with all your friends to get your fix. Located at the BMS North Entrance, the Tri-Cities Airport Ice Rink presented by HVAC is available by reservation and admission is $12 per skater Monday-Thursday, and $15 per skater Friday-Sunday. The Ice Rink will be closed on Mondays from Nov. 16-Dec. 14. Hours of operation vary from day to day, so guests should review the schedule in advance by visiting the BMS website.



No. 4: If you love holiday music combined with tons of lights – approximately 300,000 to be exact – you’ll want to take some time to savor the popular Symphony in Lights when you make a stop at the Christmas Village. Located in the Darrell Waltrip Grandstand, the Symphony in Lights display flashes and flickers to the sounds and beats of all the best holiday classics.



No. 3: Take a fast pass to holiday bliss!! For only a few bucks more – $50 (it’s for the kids) – Jingle Bell Lane presented by Citi gives your vehicle permission to cut through the long line on select nights and have a much shorter wait before you tour the fabulous light show. Nights when the Jingle Bell Lane presented by Citi (fast pass) will be available are November 27 and 28 and December 5, 12, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 and 26.



No. 2: Speaking of the Christmas Village, you will definitely want to spend some time here during your SIL visit. Located in the infield of the legendary oval, you can park your vehicle and stretch your legs for a while. You’ll want to take advantage of several photo opportunities in front of special holiday displays positioned throughout the Village, roast marshmallows over an open fire, shop for your favorite items with many local vendors and check out some great arts and crafts. This area will have a slightly different feel this year, with specific in and out routing for guests to encourage a socially-distanced experience. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 protocols, carnival rides and visits with Santa will not be available in the village this year. All guests in the Christmas Village will be required to wear masks.



No. 1: Visiting the Pinnacle Speedway in Lights is such a longstanding tradition-rich event in the Appalachian Highlands Region and something that you and your family can enjoy this holiday season in a safe, socially-distanced manner. Besides, spending quality time with family and friends and savoring the great feeling you get for making a huge difference in the lives of so many children is what the holidays are all about!



The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights, the major fundraiser for SCC-Bristol, runs from tonight (Nov. 13) through Saturday, Jan. 2, and has long been hailed as the premier holiday light display in the Appalachian Highlands Region. The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights powered by TVA spreads across a four-mile route illuminated by more than 2 million lights among 250 dazzling displays. A trip through the light show sends guests down alongside the historic Bristol Dragway and all throughout the property, culminating with a lap around the iconic high-banked Bristol Motor Speedway half-mile oval.



The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights costs $20 for cars from Sunday through Thursday and $25 per vehicle on Friday and Saturday nights. For larger groups, vans are $50 and buses are $125. Visitors can take advantage of the Jingle Bell Lane presented by Citi (fast pass), a speedy $50 option which provides a shorter wait time on select nights when traffic lines get long. As always, a significant portion of the proceeds for The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights will be used by SCC to give to numerous organizations that serve children in the 18-county area surrounding BMS.



For more information about the Pinnacle Speedway In Lights powered by TVA, please visit the BMS website.

