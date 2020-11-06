Grandstand ticket capacity reached for NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix Raceway today announced that all available grandstand inventory, as well as its Infield Hub and hillside inventory, for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship on Sunday, November 8, is sold out.

The final race of the 2020 Cup Series season and the first-ever championship at Phoenix Raceway will see one driver etch his name into NASCAR history as the 2020 Cup Series champion. The four drivers battling it out for the sport’s coveted Bill France Cup include Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano. The race starts at 1 p.m. MST and will air on NBC.

“While we certainly wish we could host a full house for the track’s first-ever Cup Series championship race, the health and safety of our fans is our top priority,’ said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “We look forward to sharing this incredible experience with many in a safe environment while also showcasing Phoenix Raceway and our amazing community to the millions of fans watching around the world.”

The limited number of fans permitted is in accordance with guidance and approvals from local officials and enhanced protocols and procedures to provide a safe experience for everyone in attendance.

In addition to maintaining a strict adherence to the CDC-recommended 6’ social distancing throughout the venue, all guests will be screened prior to entering the gates, including a non-contact temperature check, and guests ages 3 and up will be required to bring and wear mandatory face coverings. Multiple handwashing and hand-sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the operating areas and entrances and a “clean team” of staff, clearly identified for guests, will be cleaning or disinfecting at all times. Additional information on the NASCAR Championship Weekend and its safety protocols may be found online at PhoenixRaceway.com/protocols or by calling Phoenix Raceway at 866-408-RACE (7223).

Phoenix Raceway PR