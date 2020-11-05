2021 South Boston Speedway schedule features 13 events, visit pair of touring series

South Boston Speedway has released its tentative 2021 season schedule, a schedule that features 13 events including three special events, two of them touring series events.

The 2021 season is slated to open on Saturday, March 20 with a six-race card headlined by twin 75-lap races for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division and twin 25-lap races for the Limited Sportsman Division. Races for the Pure Stock Division and Hornets Division are also included on the schedule for opening day.

“America’s Hometown Track” will close out the 2021 season on Saturday, October 16 with a doubleheader event for the touring CARS Tour series.

One of the highlights of the 2021 season will be the track’s annual pre-Fourth of July showcase event, the Thunder Road Harley Davidson Presented By Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort NASCAR Late Model 200, on Saturday night, July 3. Headlining that event is a 200-lap race for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division. That race will be the first race in the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown Series.

Also included on the four-race card are races for the Limited Sportsman Division, Pure Stock Division and Hornets Division. A dazzling colorful Fourth of July fireworks display will follow the night’s racing action.

Two touring series events are on the track’s tentative 2021 season schedule. The first touring series event features a visit by the SMART Modified tour to “America’s Hometown Track” on Saturday, April 3. A 99-lap race is on tap for the southern-based touring series that features high-horsepower, lightweight tour-type Modifieds.

The second touring series event on South Boston Speedway’s tentative 2021 season schedule is a CARS Tour series doubleheader on October 16. That event will feature a Late Model Stock Car race and a Super Late Model race and will close out the 2021 season.

South Boston Speedway’s tentative 2021 season schedule focuses the spotlight on the speedway’s four regular racing divisions while including the three special events.

“We are excited about 2021, and we expect our 2021 season to be a great one for our fans and competitors alike,” said South Boston Speedway General Manager Cathy Rice.

“Our four regular racing divisions will be spotlighted, the CARS Tour will be returning for a doubleheader, and the SMART Modified Tour will be making a visit here. We are very much looking forward to seeing everyone return for a great season of exciting racing in 2021.”

South Boston Speedway’s tentative 2021 season schedule includes four daytime events that include the first three events on the schedule and the season-ending CARS Tour event on October 16.

There are 18 points races for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division on the tentative 2021 season schedule. The tentative schedule has 15 points races for both the Limited Sportsman and Pure Stock Divisions and the Hornets Division has 12 points races on the schedule.

Speedway officials said additional events may possibly be added to the tentative 2021 schedule over the course of the upcoming months.

SOUTH BOSTON SPEEDWAY 2021 TENTATIVE SCHEDULE

(Subject To Change)

March 20* - NASCAR Late Model T-75/Limited T-25/Pure Stock 30/Hornets 15

April 3* - NASCAR Late Model 100/ Pure Stock 15/ Hornets 15/ SMART Modified Tour 99

April 17* - NASCAR Late Model T-75/Limited 50/Pure Stock 30/Hornets 15

May 1 – NASCAR Late Model 100/Limited T-25/Pure Stock 30/Hornets 15

May 15 – NASCAR Late Model T-75/Limited 50/Pure Stock T-15) Hornets 15

May 29 - NASCAR Late Model 100/Limited T-25/Pure Stock 30/Hornets 15

June 12 – NASCAR Late Model T-75/Limited 50/Pure Stock 30/Hornets 15

July 3 – Thunder Road Harley-Davidson Presented By Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort NASCAR Late Model 200/Limited 50/Pure Stock 30/Hornets 20/ FIREWORKS

July 24 – NASCAR Late Model T-75/Limited 50/Pure Stock T-15/Hornets 15

Aug. 7 – NASCAR Late Model 100/Limited T-25/Pure Stock 30/Hornets 15

Aug. 21 – NASCAR Late Model T-75/Limited 50/Pure Stock T-15/Hornets 15

Sept. 4 – NASCAR Late Model 100/Limited 50/Pure Stock 30/Hornets 15

Oct. 16* - CARS Tour Series/LMSC/SLM

NOTE: T-Twin/ *Day Race/Special Events In Boldface Type)

SBS PR