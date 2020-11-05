Palm Beach International Raceway Announces November Schedule

Palm Beach International Raceway (PBIR) announces the dragstrip, and road course schedule for the month of November.

The following events will take place on PBIR’s dragstrip and road course:

Monday, November 2: Champions Riding School

Tuesday, November 3: Champions Riding School

Wednesday, November 4: Palm Beach Driving Club

Saturday, November 5: Midnight Madness Test & Tune

SCCA Race Weekend

Sunday, November 6: SCCA Race Weekend

Tuesday, November 10: SCCA Track Night In America

Wednesday, November 11: Palm Beach Driving Club

Friday, November 13: Test & Tune

PBIR Autocross League

Saturday, November 14: FMRRA Motorcycle Races

Street Warriorz Dreamfest

Sunday, November 15: FMRRA Motorcycle Races

Monday, November 16: Bertil Roos Racing School

Wednesday, November 18: Palm Beach Driving Club

Top Gun Drag Night

Thursday, November 19: Dick Moroso 3-Day Test & Tune

Friday, November 20: Dick Moroso 3-Day

Saturday, November 21: Dick Moroso 3-Day

Hooked On Driving

Sunday, November 22: Dick Moroso 3-Day

Florida Track Days

Monday, November 23: Bertil Roos Racing School

Tuesday, November 24: Bertil Roos Racing School

Friday, November 27: Citrus Nationals Test & Tune

PBIR Autocross League

Saturday, November 28: Citrus Nationals

Sunday, November 29: Citrus Nationals

Any Additional events will be added on the calendar at RacePBIR.com

As Palm Beach County is still enforcing certain mandates with regards to public gatherings and social distancing, all spectators, participants and crew are required to adhere to the guidelines listed below:

1. Everyone over 2 years old must wear a mask or cloth face covering to enter the facility. Face covering must cover mouth and nose

2. Employees, Spectators, Racers, Family and Crew must submit to a random, Non-Contract Temperature Check prior to entry. Anyone over 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit will not be admitted

3. Face masks or cloth face coverings are mandatory for all persons in the staging lanes of the drag strip and in any other location where social distancing is not possible

4. Face masks or cloth face coverings are mandatory when talking to or interacting with any PBIR track official or employee

5. By entering, each person confirms that they are not currently experiencing COVID-19-Like Symptoms and have not been recently exposed to the virus

6. Everyone must maintain a distance of at least 6 feet between their party and others

7. Socially distant Grandstand Seating: Parties seated together in the grandstands will be limited to groups of 6 and must remain at least six feet apart from other groups or individuals. Anyone not complying with this rule will be asked to relocate or they will be prohibited from sitting in the grandstands

8. Frequently wash and sanitize your hands

9. PBIR will provide ample supplies of soap, water, paper towels, hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies. Additionally, cleaning will be done before, during and after each event

10. Limit Face-to-Face contact and stay as contactless as possible

Private rentals are available for the dragstrip and road course. Call Palm Beach International Raceway at 561-622-1400 to book your private rental.