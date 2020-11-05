Palm Beach International Raceway Announces November Schedule

Palm Beach International Raceway (PBIR) announces the dragstrip, and road course schedule for the month of November.
The following events will take place on PBIR’s dragstrip and road course:
Monday, November 2: Champions Riding School
Tuesday, November 3: Champions Riding School
Wednesday, November 4: Palm Beach Driving Club
Saturday, November 5: Midnight Madness Test & Tune
SCCA Race Weekend
Sunday, November 6: SCCA Race Weekend
Tuesday, November 10: SCCA Track Night In America
Wednesday, November 11: Palm Beach Driving Club
Friday, November 13: Test & Tune
PBIR Autocross League
Saturday, November 14: FMRRA Motorcycle Races
Street Warriorz Dreamfest
Sunday, November 15: FMRRA Motorcycle Races
Monday, November 16: Bertil Roos Racing School
Wednesday, November 18: Palm Beach Driving Club
Top Gun Drag Night
Thursday, November 19: Dick Moroso 3-Day Test & Tune
Friday, November 20: Dick Moroso 3-Day
Saturday, November 21: Dick Moroso 3-Day
Hooked On Driving
Sunday, November 22: Dick Moroso 3-Day
Florida Track Days
Monday, November 23: Bertil Roos Racing School
Tuesday, November 24: Bertil Roos Racing School
Friday, November 27: Citrus Nationals Test & Tune
PBIR Autocross League
Saturday, November 28: Citrus Nationals
Sunday, November 29: Citrus Nationals
Any Additional events will be added on the calendar at RacePBIR.com
.
As Palm Beach County is still enforcing certain mandates with regards to public gatherings and social distancing, all spectators, participants and crew are required to adhere to the guidelines listed below:
1. Everyone over 2 years old must wear a mask or cloth face covering to enter the facility. Face covering must cover mouth and nose
2. Employees, Spectators, Racers, Family and Crew must submit to a random, Non-Contract Temperature Check prior to entry. Anyone over 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit will not be admitted
3. Face masks or cloth face coverings are mandatory for all persons in the staging lanes of the drag strip and in any other location where social distancing is not possible
4. Face masks or cloth face coverings are mandatory when talking to or interacting with any PBIR track official or employee
5. By entering, each person confirms that they are not currently experiencing COVID-19-Like Symptoms and have not been recently exposed to the virus
6. Everyone must maintain a distance of at least 6 feet between their party and others
7. Socially distant Grandstand Seating: Parties seated together in the grandstands will be limited to groups of 6 and must remain at least six feet apart from other groups or individuals. Anyone not complying with this rule will be asked to relocate or they will be prohibited from sitting in the grandstands
8. Frequently wash and sanitize your hands
9. PBIR will provide ample supplies of soap, water, paper towels, hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies. Additionally, cleaning will be done before, during and after each event
10. Limit Face-to-Face contact and stay as contactless as possible
Private rentals are available for the dragstrip and road course. Call Palm Beach International Raceway at 561-622-1400 to book your private rental.
For more information about Palm Beach International Raceway’s November schedule or to purchase tickets visit RacePBIR.com
or call 561-622-1400.