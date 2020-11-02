Ridge Motorsports Park joins SVRA's 2021 schedule

Monday, Nov 02 26
Ridge Motorsports Park joins SVRA&#039;s 2021 schedule

Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) announced today that it will expand its 2021 schedule to 18 weekends with a first-ever appearance at Ridge Motorsports Park in Shelton, WA. The June 11-13, 2021 SpeedTour weekend will also include the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli West Coast Series.

“We are delighted to work with the Ridge’s management team led by Tracie Schmitt to bring a SpeedTour weekend to Washington for the first time,” said Tony Parella, SVRA President and CEO and majority owner of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli. “Our partnership with the Ridge has opened the door to create another opportunity working with the Society of Vintage Racing Enthusiasts (SOVREN) which has been successful at other venues.”

With the Ridge being a younger track on the schedule, dedication to its relationships and facility improvements have culminated in producing a multi-year agreement with SVRA and Trans Am, bringing world-class racing to Washington state for 2021 and beyond.  These improvements, including repaving the entire 2.47-mile, 40-foot wide road course, construction of the 120-foot pedestrian bridge, and hot pit garages, are what have attracted racers, fans, and partnerships from a regional and national level.  

 

“We are honored to partner with SVRA and Trans Am to bring this caliber of racing to the Pacific Northwest.  When conversations began to discuss a potential event at the Ridge Motorsports Park with John Clagett and Tony Parella, we knew the Ridge would be a perfect fit.  The combined event with both SVRA and Trans Am offers a platform for national and regional drivers along with our local SOVREN vintage racers; to experience the Ridge circuit and a new level of competition,” said Ridge General Manager Tracie Schmitt. 

The addition of the Ridge will expand SVRA’s West Coast tour to six weekends. The schedule delivers this unprecedented number of West Coast events starting with Auto Club Speedway in February. Also, West Coast weekends will include a return after a three-year hiatus to Sonoma Raceway, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Utah Motorsports Campus, and Portland.

