Martinsville Speedway Expands Spring Race Weekend with 2021 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Race on April 8, 2021

Martinsville Speedway expands the 2021 spring race weekend by hosting a NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race at night on Thursday, April 8, 2021. This will be the first Modified Tour race at Martinsville since 2010.

“The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour is an important part of the history of competition at Martinsville Speedway,” said Martinsville President Clay Campbell. “As our spring race weekend expands for three nights of racing, we look forward to welcoming back one of the most thrilling and competitive series to Martinsville Speedway.”

Martinsville hosted a modified race in NASCAR’s inaugural season on July 4, 1948. The race was the third NASCAR sanctioned race in history in the Commonwealth of Virginia. NASCAR's National Modified Championship, the predecessor to the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, competed at Martinsville from 1960-1984. The modern-day NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour continued to race at the historic half-mile short track from 1985-2002 and 2005-2010. The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour was originally scheduled to return to Martinsville on May 8, 2020, but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Racing Virginia legend Ray Hendrick, who is the career leader in wins at Martinsville with 20, is the all-time leader in modified wins at the track with 13. NASCAR Hall of Famer Richie Evans is second with 10. Mike Stefanik, elected to the 2021 class of the NASCAR Hall of Fame and one of the Modified Tour’s 10 greatest drivers of all-time, holds the modern-day record with five wins at Martinsville. In qualifying for a 1986 modified event, Greg Sacks set the current Martinsville track record with a one-lap average of 101.014 mile-per-hour.

“The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour has a rich legacy at Martinsville Speedway,” said Jimmy Wilson, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Director. “The greatest legends of our sport have all competed there, and we couldn’t be happier that the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour drivers of today will have a chance to add to that historic legacy.”

Along with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour on Thursday, April 8, 2021, Martinsville will host a NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Friday, April 9, 2021 and the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on Saturday, April 10, 2021. All three races will be held under the bright lights at the iconic half-mile short track.

Racing Virginia will be active in the month of April as the Commonwealth will host two Cup Series races in the same month for the first time since the April 2017 with Martinsville on April 10, 2021 and Richmond Raceway on April 18, 2021. Martinsville and Richmond have hosted back-to-back race weekends four times, with the last time being in the spring of 1967.

The schedule for the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season will be announced in the near future. Start times and television networks for Cup and Xfinity Series races will also be announced at a later date.

