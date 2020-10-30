Free NASCAR Cup Series Race Included With NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Ticket at Pocono In 2021

NASCAR fans will have the chance to enjoy two races for the price of one. The Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons NASCAR Xfinity Series race and a NASCAR Cup Series race will take place on the same day at ‘The Tricky Triangle’ on Sunday, June 27.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Date Announced: Pocono Raceway will host the Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Sunday, June 27, 2021. This is scheduled to be the only Sunday race for the Xfinity Series next year. It will also be the sixth annual Xfinity Series race held at ‘The Tricky Triangle.’

Note: All events, dates and times are subject to change without notice. Children must be accompanied by an adult ticket holder for gate admission and at all times while on Pocono Raceway property. Certain terms, conditions and fees may apply for ticket purchases. Pocono Raceway reserves the right to determine changes in seat/camping locations or to make changes to seating/camping assignments.

Pocono Raceway PR