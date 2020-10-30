Homestead-Miami Speedway set to Host Second NASCAR Xfinity Series Race of 2021 Season; NASCAR Announces Full NASCAR Xfinity Series Schedule

NASCAR announced its 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule today, and Homestead-Miami Speedway will showcase the sport’s second Xfinity Series race of the new year on Saturday, Feb. 20.

Already set to host the second race of the NASCAR Cup Series season for the first time in history with the Dixie Vodka 400 on Sunday, Feb. 21, the NASCAR Xfinity Series event will be held one day prior. The Homestead-Miami Speedway races will mark two consecutive weeks of racing in the state of Florida as the season kicks off at Daytona International Speedway, headlined by the 63rd annual DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 14. For the full ’21 Xfinity Series schedule, visit www.nascar.com.

Fans wishing to attend the 2021 Dixie Vodka 400 and the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway can take advantage of early access pre-sale that includes multi-day packages. For information visit www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com or call (866) 409-RACE (7223).

For the NASCAR Xfinity Series race, children 12 and under are admitted free in select grandstands.

In addition, tickets to the Dixie Vodka 400 are available by phone or online for the general public, and start at $35 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and younger. Fans who originally purchased tickets to the 2020 Dixie Vodka 400 can take advantage of even lower pricing when renewing by the deadline of Nov. 16.

Hosting the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway is a tradition that goes all the way back to the initial opening of the track in 1995 when NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett won the inaugural Xfinity Series event on the last lap after leaders Kenny Wallace, Hermie Sadler and Larry Pearson crashed, vying for the lead going into turn three.

As part of NASCAR’s return to racing earlier this year, Homestead-Miami Speedway served as the first venue to have guests back to the track with local military personnel attending the Dixie Vodka 400 on June 14. In addition, the track held two Xfinity Series events, won by Harrison Burton and Chase Briscoe during the weekend.

With the first two event weekends at Daytona and Homestead-Miami, it marks the first time since 1952-54 that the NASCAR Cup Series season has opened with the first two events in the state of Florida. In both ‘52 and ‘54, the first three events kicked off the season in Florida – Palm Beach Speedway, the DAYTONA Beach/Road Course and Speedway Park in Jacksonville. The ’53 season began at the Palm Beach track followed by road course at Daytona. All three of the venues are no longer in existence.

The schedules for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and ARCA Menards ‘21 seasons will be announced in the near future. Start times and television networks for Cup Series and Xfinity Series races will be also announced at a later date.

HMS PR