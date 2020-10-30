Draft Top to serve as entitlement partner of Michigan International Speedway's 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series race

In addition to the previously announced NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 being run on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Michigan International Speedway, the track will also host an Xfinity Series race as part of that weekend, as NASCAR announced the schedule for that series on Friday. The race will be held on Saturday, August 21, and Draft Top will be the entitlement partner.

Draft Top developed the world’s first bar tool in 2019 which safely removes the top of aluminum can beverages, essentially transforming the can into a cup and creating a more pleasurable drinking experience.

“Draft Top is a tremendous fit with our sport and our fans, as they have developed a unique product which has made drinking from a can a true experience,” said Michigan International Speedway President Rick Brenner. “They will have an extensive presence at our track during the course of the entire race weekend, we look forward to working with them for many years to come.”

“The Draft Top team is excited for this partnership with Michigan International Speedway and being a part of their NASCAR weekend. There is nothing more picturesque than the iconic Irish Hills during the month of August,” said Sean Kelly, co-Founder of Draft Top. “We know canned beer is a big part of the culture of NASCAR and we are excited to elevate that experience for the fans who come to MIS.”

With the exception of 2020, Michigan International Speedway has hosted a NASCAR Xfinity Series race each year since 1992. Two of the previous four Xfinity Series winners at MIS have gone on to win the Series Championship that same year, including Daniel Suarez (2016) and Tyler Reddick (2019).

Dates for the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will be announced in the near future. Start times and television networks for all series will be also announced at a later date.

The full 2021 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series schedules, as well as ticket information for both can be found at nascar.com/tickets.

Tickets for the 2021 NASCAR race weekend at MIS are available at mispeedway.com/tickets.

For more information, fans can call 888-905-RACE (7223).

MIS PR