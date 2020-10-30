NASCAR Xfinity Series Returns to “The Magic Mile” on July 17, 2021

New England race fans can add another race to their plans for the 2021 NASCAR race weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule includes its traditional mid-summer visit to “The Magic Mile” on July 17.

"We're thrilled to welcome the NASCAR Xfinity Series back to 'The Magic Mile' in 2021," said David McGrath, executive vice president and general manager of New Hampshire Motor Speedway. "As New Englanders, we're all about tradition, and the Xfinity Series has been with us since day one. We're very much looking forward to next season and NASCAR's rising stars putting on an exciting show for New England race fans."

The NASCAR Xfinity Series was the first NASCAR-sanctioned race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in 1990 when the speedway opened, making the 2021 race the 34th Loudon appearance by the series. The event will again be part of the annual Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 race weekend and the only visit to the six-state New England region for the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series.

Tickets:

Adult tickets are available at https://www.NHMS.com/Events/ Foxwoods-Resort-Casino-301/ Tickets starting at $35 for Saturday’s Lakes Region 200 and $49 for Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301. Tickets for kids 12 and under are free on Saturday and just $10 on Sunday. Further details can be found on the New Hampshire Motor Speedway website or by calling 833-4LOUDON.

Follow Us:

Keep track of all of New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s events by following on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Keep up with all the latest news and information on the speedway website and NHMS mobile app.

NHMS PR