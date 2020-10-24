NASCAR Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series Added to Inaugural 2021 NASCAR Weekend at Circuit of The Americas

If everything’s bigger in Texas, it’s only appropriate that the inaugural NASCAR weekend at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) just got bigger. Speedway Motorsports officials today announced that the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series have been added to the weekend lineup with the NASCAR Cup Series at COTA in Austin, Texas, May 21-23, 2021.

“When NASCAR rolls into Austin for the first time, it’s going to be exactly what Speedway Motorsports always presents, and that’s the biggest, baddest events that we see throughout all of NASCAR,” said Daniel Hemric, NASCAR Xfinity Series driver of the No. 8 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports. “Bruton and the entire Speedway Motorsports family always do the utmost job of bringing the best experience for the fans, the best show for the fans, and we look forward to doing that as drivers as well.”

Three-day weekend packages are on sale now at NASCARatCOTA.com with general admission access starting at just $99 and reserved seating starting at just $125. Fans can save an additional 20 percent on adult weekend packages by purchasing during the NASCAR Playoffs. This offer will expire at midnight on Nov. 8.

“Anytime we go road racing, it seems like there’s a lot of beatin’ and bangin’,” said current Xfinity Series point leader Chase Briscoe, who will take over the cockpit of the No. 14 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021. “I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Fans will get their first glimpse of the weekend action as the Xfinity and Camping World Truck series take their first practice laps on the world-renowned road course on Friday, May 21. On Saturday, May 22, the on-track action will heat up with practice and qualifying sessions for each series as well as the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series races. The weekend will conclude with the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, May 23.

Fans who have already made deposits for weekend ticket packages will be contacted directly to finalize their seat selections, while new purchases can be made at www.NASCARatCOTA.com.

Three-day weekend ticket packages are the most affordable way to catch all the action for the May 21-23 event. Single-day tickets will go on sale Feb. 1.

Announcements regarding race length, course selection and the complete weekend schedule will be made at a later date.

