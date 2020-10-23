‘The Basement in 30’ Tour Available Full-Time at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum is offering exclusive tours of the fabled IMS Museum Basement on a regular basis.

Yes, race fans and history afficionados, you read that correctly.

“The Basement in 30” tour provides a 30-minute glimpse of some the Museum’s most valued and storied vehicles and artifacts, and each tour is guided and narrated by an experienced IMS Museum host who will tailor each tour to the specific interests of the customer, focusing on the compelling, sometimes humorous legends associated with a specific car, era or event.

Tour guests must be age 16 or over and each tour is limited to a total of six guests. Cameras (including smartphones) are not permitted during The Basement in 30 tour.

Reservations are strongly suggested, but not required. Call 317-492-6784 or e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for reservations and information.

The Basement in 30 tour is $100 per person Monday through Thursday, and $125 per person Friday through Sunday – and IMS Museum members at all membership levels receive a discounted rate of $90 on weekdays and $110 on weekends. Tours take place every half-hour from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (ET) daily.

The museum features the exhibits “From the Vault presented by Bank of America” and “Granatelli: Larger Than Life presented by O’Donovan & McCardel Wealth Management of Raymond James,” and is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March through October, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. from November through February.

Borg-Warner Society Membership & 90-Minute Tour: Fans who enjoy The Basement in 30 tour and would like a much more immersive trip through the IMS Museum’s collection should consider becoming a Museum member at the Borg-Warner Society level. Borg-Warner Society members receive numerous year-round benefits – but the highlight for Borg-Warner Society members is a 90-minute Basement tour with the IMS Museum Curator of Vehicles, Jason Vansickle.

