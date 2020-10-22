Clay Campbell Recognized as 2020 Comcast Community Champion of the Year Finalist

Comcast announced Martinsville President Clay Campbell as a finalist for the 2020 Comcast Community Champion of the Year, an annual award created to recognize philanthropic efforts of individuals within the NASCAR industry.

Campbell is recognized for his efforts to support Henry County and Martinsville, Va., as President of Martinsville Speedway and the Campbell Family Foundation. He is joined as a Comcast Community Champion of the Year finalist by Matt Kaulig of Kaulig Racing and Kaulig Charitable Giving Programs and NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace of the Live To Be Different Foundation.

“This year, more than ever, it’s important to shine a spotlight on how these remarkable individuals within the sport of NASCAR are using their platforms to make a positive impact on so many lives around them,” said Matt Lederer, Vice President of Brand Partnerships and Activation at Comcast. “This year’s finalists embody the spirit of one of Comcast’s core values, community impact, by working tirelessly to make a long term, lasting change in the community.”

“I am honored to be recognized with Matt Kaulig and Bubba Wallace as a finalist for the Comcast Community Champion of the Year,” said Martinsville President Clay Campbell. “Our family has always believed it is our civic duty to be good citizens who actively care for our community. I am grateful to Comcast for this humbling recognition of my small role in supporting Martinsville and Henry County.”

As President of Martinsville Speedway since 1988, Campbell leads the historic Virginia track that was founded by his grandfather H. Clay Earles. Born and raised in Martinsville, Campbell works to make Henry County a better place through educational opportunities, financial donations, and his time. With the Campbell Family Foundation, he focuses on many areas, especially when it comes to local youth. This includes providing free physical, dental and eye exams to those in need as well as equipment and scholarships at local high schools and colleges.

Campbell was instrumental in making the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program that mails free books to children from birth until they begin school and also supports the Grace Network through a Christmas Toy Drive that has impacted over 10,000 area children with gifts to unwrap on Christmas morning. He is also involved with the Grace Network and Henry County’s Food Bank, particularly in the summer months when the organization is at their most critical need. Martinsville Speedway also hosts an annual free Independence Day Celebration with Campbell covering the cost for carnival rides for all children.

In addition, Campbell has served as President of the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce, President of the Martinsville YMCA Board of Directors, President of the Chamber Partnership for Economic Growth, Trustee at Ferrum College and Board of Directors at the Memorial Hospital of Martinsville and currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Blue Ridge Airport Authority Board.

Since 2015, when its Xfinity brand entered the sport as entitlement partner of the NASCAR Xfinity Series and now Premier Partner of the NASCAR Cup Series, Comcast has donated more than a half million dollars to 18 different NASCAR-affiliated organizations to honor their efforts and to help further the impact of their worthy causes.

“From the beginning of our partnership with NASCAR, we wanted to find a way to tell these amazing stories and in the sixth year of this prestigious program, we were overwhelmed with an array of inspirational individuals that make us proud to be a leader in the sport,” Lederer added. “We want to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone for their incredible efforts, especially in a challenging season like 2020.”

The 2020 Comcast Community Champion of the Year will be selected by a panel comprised of Comcast and NASCAR executives, as well as Dover International Speedway President, Mike Tatoian, who received the award in 2019 for his work with USO Delaware.

Comcast will award $60,000 to the champion’s affiliated charity, and $30,000 to each of the two remaining finalists’ selected charities. The 2020 Comcast Community Champion will be announced in conjunction with NASCAR Championship Weekend next month in Phoenix.

To learn more about the 2020 Comcast Community Champion of the Year finalists as well as past and present finalists, visit ComcastCommunityChampion.com.

Martinsville Speedway PR