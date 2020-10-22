First Look At All American 400 Entry List Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

The second of three end-of-year crown jewels is closing in. Top Super Late Model drivers from all areas of the country are set to converge on Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway for the All American 400 next weekend, October 30-November 1.

This year’s All American 400 will see a different format. The event will revert back to a 300-lap race for the Super Late Models and 100-lap event for the Pro Late Models, which was last used in 2013. Both the Super and Pro Late Models have pulled in strong lists of entries with just over a week until the All American 400 weekend.

One former race winner is entered for the All American 400. Donnie Wilson will look to add a second guitar to his collection while fielding another entry for Chandler Smith, who looks for redemption after having a possible win stripped away from him in the final laps one year ago.

Southern Super Series and CARS Super Late Model Tour points leaders Jeremy Pate and Matt Craig have both entered for the race as they look to clinch series championships in the 300-lap finale. Pate faces a tight points battle with former Winchester 400 winner Stephen Nasse and Alabama 200 winner Jake Garcia for the Southern Super Series title.

Meanwhile, Craig is in a battle of his own with Kyle Busch Motorsports driver Sammy Smith and Pinty’s U.S. Short Track Nationals winner Trevor Noles for the CARS Tour title, all of which are entered for the All American 400.

Carson Hocevar enters the event as perhaps the hottest driver in all of short track racing. The Michigan native has scored a multitude of major wins in 2020, with the most recent coming in the 49th Running of the Winchester 400 just over a week ago.

The West Coast will send a contingent of racers, led by multi-time SRL Southwest Tour champion Derek Thorn. Fellow California racers Kyle Neveau and Bob Lyon will join Thorn from the Golden State, while defending Northwest Super Late Model champion Trevor Cristiani and Colorado racer Cody Dempster will make their first starts in the crown jewel.

The ARCA Midwest Tour is set to make their first appearance at the All American 400 in a non-points setting, with Austin Nason and Gabe Sommers leading the way. Wisconsin barnstormer Jeff Storm is set to make his first All American 400 appearance since 2008.

The Northeast will also have a presence at this year’s event, with Mike Hopkins entered. The Maine driver is the defending PASS National Champion.

Former Nashville track champion Willie Allen will once again add a local flavor to the crown jewel. Other drivers entered include Hunter Robbins and Daniel Dye with the Southern Super Series, Kodie Conner and Jeff Batten with the CARS Super Late Model Tour, and former ARCA/CRA Super Series champion Greg Van Alst, Brandon Oakley, Mason Keller and Trever McCoy with CRA, as well as Jennerstown Speedway track champion Albert Francis.

The Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Pro Late Model champion will be crowned during the weekend, with Cole Williams holding a four-point lead over Dylan Fetcho going into the finale. Stephen Nasse, Derek Thorn and Trever McCoy are the three drivers who are currently entered for both events, while reigning All American 400 champion Mason Mingus and Winchester 400 polesitter Cayden Lapcevich also entered for the Pro Late Model portion of the All American 400.

More entries are expected to roll in for both divisions as it gets closer to All American 400 race weekend. Drivers like Bubba Pollard and former track champion Jackson Boone could very well file entries in that time, while other drivers like Brittney Zamora have publicly expressed their intent to compete but have yet to file an entry on the Super Late Model side. With the Pro Late Models, current points runner-up Dylan Fetcho has yet to enter but is expected to be in attendance.

The weekend of racing begins Friday, October 30 with practice for Super and Pro Late Models followed by a racing program for six divisions on the ¼-mile. Saturday action begins at 5:30 with AA 400 qualifying followed by a program of racing for CRA Street Stocks, Vores Compacts, and showdown races for Super and Pro Late Models. Sunday’s action takes the green flag at 1:00 with the 36th running of the All American 400.

More information and advance sale tickets for the event are available at www.nashvillefairgroundsspeedway.racing and www.trackenterprises.com .

Full entry lists for both divisions can be found below.

-Story by: Koty Geyer, Speed51 National Correspondent – Twitter: @kgeyer3

Track Enterprises PR